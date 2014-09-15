Selena Gomez Looks Much Better With Bangs and Is Making Us All Want Them

Selena Gomez has certainly never been one to shy away from changing up her look. From electric blue hair extensions to test driving the boldest of lip colors on the red carpet, the singer takes fun, fearless risks when it comes to hair and makeup, which is why constantly find ourselves stalking her Instagram. This weekend, she debuted some of the cutest wispy bangs we’ve ever seen, and naturally we threw ourselves into the endless debate over whether or not we should cut a fringe ourselves.

Now, we all know that bangs can completely change the way a person looks, and the desire to make such a tiny shift but have a major makeover is why every girl on the planet debates bangs forever. The only downside is that bangs don’t look great on everyone, and much of the time, cutting bangs means immediate regret while you’re still in the hairstylist’s chair. Selena, however, made the chop and proved that when your face is a certain shape and you’ve got a master with hair scissors working for you, bangs can look incredible. In fact, we’ll say it: Selena looks even better with bangs than without. Excuse us while we go play with our hair in the bathroom for 30 minutes to try to see what we’d look like with the haircut.

