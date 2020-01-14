I Can’t Get Enough of Selena Gomez’s ’60s Beauty Looks This Week

You already know ’90s fashion and beauty trends are everywhere. You may have even seen an early-2000s look pop up here and there. But leave it to Selena Gomez to head all the way back to the ’60s for her recent red carpet and talk show appearances. She’s out and about promoting her new album, Rare, as well as her new movie Dolittle in which she voices a giraffe. Girl is busy.

Gomez is traveling with her team, which consists of makeup artist Hung Vanngo, hairstylist Marissa Marino and fashion stylist Kate Young. Marino is responsible for Gomez’s recent shag haircut, but switched it up for this press tour by giving her long layers and curtain bangs that give off a Brigitte Bardot vibe. This is especially true when Gomez hit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week with her hair half-up with a bit of volume. A ’60s-style Miu Miu mini dress was the perfect addition.

For her makeup, Vanngo did his signature cat-eye with full brows and pale pink lips. Gomez has some of the best brows of any celebrity but they apparently don’t come without a bit of controversy. (Eye roll.) When Vanngo posted a photo of his gorgeous client to Instagram, a follower wrote, “Hung for the love of god please for once just listen to us, stop making her eyebrows look bigger than they are, thin eyebrows look so much better on her.”

To which Vanngo commented, “Sorry love, she doesn’t like thin eyebrows. xx”

Backstage at Fallon, Gomez and her glam team joked about her brows. “No, I love my hair, I love my eyebrows just the way they are,” Gomez said. We couldn’t agree more.