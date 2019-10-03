10 See-Through Nail Polish Colors For Making a Subtle, But Stunning Statement

Scroll To See More Images

The less is more beauty philosophy will never go out of style, especially when it comes to our nails. I love a glitter manicure as much as the next person (usually during the holidays), but nothing beats the understated elegance of a paint job that delivers just a hint of color with a healthy-looking glow. And even though the 2020 forecast is all about the comeback of the French manicure, bold animal prints, and metallics, see-through nail polish is still on my list of must-haves.

Unlike see-through nail art which is undoubtedly bold, a singular sheer shade is much more subtle but equally worthy of a double-take. What’s even better is that most of the translucent options out there are formulated to also provide vitamins, oils, and more for a healthier nail bed. So in addition to getting that effortless, street style-esque manicure, you’re also ensuring it stays that way when the polish is removed or wears off. If you’re a minimalist who still wants a hint of color without sacrificing personal style, here are 10 of the best see-through nail polish colors waiting to join your collection.

Butter London Sheer Wisdom Nail Tinted Moisturizer

Like tinted moisturizer for your face, this nail treatment gives a sheer vanilla shade (with golden undertones) to the nail bed, while also delivering ingredients for preventing peeling and dryness.

$18 at Butter London

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour Ballerina

This sheer pink shade is infused with ceramides to improve the strength of your nails.

$28 at Nordstrom

Chantecaille Celestial Nail Sheer Topcoat

Use any of the three sheer shades (Vega, Nova, Polaris) alone for a subtle iridescent glow or layer with any color of your choice.

$28 at Neiman Marcus

Deborah Lippmann All About That Base CC Nail Treatment Base Coat

A whopping 10 nail benefits are included in this hydrating complex, which can be used as a base coat or alone for a neutral matte mani.

$20 at Sephora

Dior Nail Glow

This universally-flattering sheer shade brightens and enhances the look of your natural nails.

$28 at Nordstrom

essie going steady

This milky ivory shade has an ever so slight iridescent shimmer.

$8.99 at Target

JINsoon Dew

Look no further for the most beautiful, sheer white gloss that also smells like rose.

$18 at JINsoon

Smith & Cult Ghost Edit

This semi-sheer pink is buildable for those rare occasions when you want more color payoff.

$18 at Smith & Cult

YSL La Laque Couture Rose Abstrait

This sheer pink shade comes with a high-shine finish that will definitely turn heads.

$28 at YSL Beauty

Zoya Lavender Naked Manicure Perfector

The brand’s entire Nail Perfector collection includes options for every skin tone, but the Lavender formula is ideal for fixing discoloration on any and every type of nail bed with just a hint of color.

$10 at Zoya

