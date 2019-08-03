See-Through Nail Art is the Summer Vibe I’m Carrying Into Fall

Scroll To See More Images

The Internet never fails to make me feel out of the loop with its never-ending display of next-level nail art. Growing up, the french manicure was as cool as it got and if you had acrylics, the occasional crystal or a bold shade is what you went for. Now, thanks to not only the celebrity nail artists whose specialty are one-of-a-kind designs but up-and-comers with just as much clout, the trends are never in short supply. So much so, that I’m only just developing a minor obsession with see-through nail art.

I like to think of it as the extroverted little sister of negative space nail art. Both are in the same category as far as design is concerned, but see-through nails give a manicure that 3-D-like finish that only elevates the embellishments on top, like a floral motif or Swarovski crystals. Though this bold look is totally doable on longer, natural nails, it truly shines when applied to a set of lengthy acrylics where the transparent tips tend to be thicker, thus delivering more of a glass feel.

And though I’m sure navigating life with faux digits is a challenge in itself, I have a feeling nail art like this makes day-to-day tasks worth the extra time it may take to complete them. So whether your set is acrylic, jelly, or all-natural, here’s plenty of see-through nail art that will inspire you to take the “less is more” summer vibe into the fall season.

