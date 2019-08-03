See-Through Nail Art is the Summer Vibe I’m Carrying Into Fall

Scroll To See More Images
The Internet never fails to make me feel out of the loop with its never-ending display of next-level nail art. Growing up, the french manicure was as cool as it got and if you had acrylics, the occasional crystal or a bold shade is what you went for. Now, thanks to not only the celebrity nail artists whose specialty are one-of-a-kind designs but up-and-comers with just as much clout, the trends are never in short supply. So much so, that I’m only just developing a minor obsession with see-through nail art.
I like to think of it as the extroverted little sister of negative space nail art. Both are in the same category as far as design is concerned, but see-through nails give a manicure that 3-D-like finish that only elevates the embellishments on top, like a floral motif or Swarovski crystals. Though this bold look is totally doable on longer, natural nails, it truly shines when applied to a set of lengthy acrylics where the transparent tips tend to be thicker, thus delivering more of a glass feel.
And though I’m sure navigating life with faux digits is a challenge in itself, I have a feeling nail art like this makes day-to-day tasks worth the extra time it may take to complete them. So whether your set is acrylic, jelly, or all-natural, here’s plenty of see-through nail art that will inspire you to take the “less is more” summer vibe into the fall season.
All the hearts.
Pink Flames Clear glass nails with hand painted flames.
Pink flames.
Crystal Clear
Taste the rainbow.
Peachy keen.
Negative space Frenchies using "Blush" "Black Heart" & "Halo Ring"
Negative space frenchie.
clear nails glass nails see through nails glitter nails
Confetti tips.
Flower power.
GEL NAIL EXTENSIONS SEE THROUGH NAIL DESIGN using "ICON" & SWAROVSKI Crystals
Bejeweled.
yellow flower see through nails colorful nails
Just a little sparkle.
gold foil nails all acrylic medium nails see through nails gold foil art coffin shape nails
Gold foils.
negative space nails french manicure clear nails glass nails see through nails confetti nails confetti glitter
Inter-galactic.
Clear Coffin gel nails with sweatpants crystals and 3d flowers
Clear coffins.
sparkly nails purple glitter purple nails encapsulated nails glitter coffin nails translucent see through nails jelly nail
Lots of lavender.
Transparent watermelon.
clear nails stiletto nails long nails see through nails
Stripping tape FTW.
Eye see you.
Studded tips.
Tribal vibes.
clear nails see through nails flower nails pink flowers pink nails pink nail art glitters nails soft gel nails clear gel nails
Flowers and sparkles.
Spackled stilettos.
White wash nails.
Art deco.
Red hot.
Crystal glitter clear nails sparkle nails
Crystal glitter.
Dotted digits.
Clarity.
Poppin’ neons.