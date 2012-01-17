StyleCaster
See Taylor Swift's Full February Vogue Spread a la Bardot

Rachel Adler
by
We’ve all seen Taylor Swift’s gorgeous February Vogue spread by now and gushed over how amazing she looks — those piercing blue eyes, long blonde hair and wispy bangs, and layers of black liner to complete the look. Many are making references to Brigitte Bardot with her big floppy hat and long blonde locks, as well as Claudia Schiffer’s model-like features.

Now we’ve had a chance to look through the entire spread, and while the cover is clearly the best shot Taylor’s “traveling with loads of equipment” image is a close second. Well done Vogue, well done.

[ONTD]

