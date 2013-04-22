See Jennifer Lawrence’s Short New Haircut

Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to makeovers — she’s been blonde, brunette, then blonde again over the past two months — but the short haircut she debuted at this weekend’s GLAAD Media Awards is a whole new look for the Oscar-winning actress. “It’s the shortest her hair has been her whole life,” Lawrence’s hair stylist Mark Townsend told Harper’s Bazaar. “She didn’t want the conventional asymmetrical bob (shorter in the back, longer in the front). She wanted tons of layers—so we went with a full-on shag, with bangs and a lot of face-framing layers,” Townsend explained. (He also posted an adorable post-cut pic on Instagram.)

The textured chop reminds us of another recent haircut: model Karlie Kloss’ wavy bob, which has been called “the haircut of the year.” It looks like Jennifer is onto something.

What do you think of Jennifer Lawrence’s haircut?

Read more: The Best New Haircuts For Your Face Shape