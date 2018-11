Name: EJ Hausman

Agency/Salon: Cutler Salon

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

New York City Neighborhood: Greenpoint, Brooklyn

What product is your secret weapon?: Dry shampoo and Cutler Volumizing Spray

What brands/salons have you worked with?: Cutler/Redken

What do you think was the worst hair/makeup trend of all time?: Barrel curls that are shellacked with hairspray, not a good look!

Have you personally ever had a hair or makeup disaster?: My senior prom up do.