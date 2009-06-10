Secret Weapon: Dry Shampoo

I recently appeared on the Mike & Juliet show to talk about dry shampoos. It was my first time on the show and I had a really great experience, although I had to be at the studio at 5:30 in the morning. Ug!

Once I got on set and started chatting with Mike and Juliet I had a blast. It was very casual, fun and free-spirited — not at all like a formal interview! I was on the show to talk about why dry shampoos are such a great styling tool.

If you need to create texture or get rid of excess oils, dry shampoos are the way to go. They’re also great if you need to refresh your hair but don’t have time to shower. They contain talc, which is a powder that soaks up oil, creating texture and a matte finish.

To get the most out of these powders, apply them directly to your scalp. This is where you probably have more oiliness so it’s best to concentrate on that area. If you’re new to dry shampoos, start at nape of the neck and work your way to the front –that way if you apply too much it will be at the back of the head and you won’t see it too much.

Dry shampoos range from the very inexpensive drugstore brands to the super expensive luxury brands. Baby powder is a great, inexpensive option– it contains talc, just like the the pricey powders, but it costs a fraction of the price.

Remember, Beauty is Individual!