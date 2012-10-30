Beauty Secret Ingredient: Bamboo Extract

Every so often, a new ingredient comes along that’s touted as a miracle ingredient that will give you younger skin or stronger hair. While some are just part of marketing strategies, others actually do yield some serious benefits.

Right now, that ingredient is bamboo, which is being used for extra moisture in the skin and to strengthen the hair. It may not be the miracle ingredient that will solve all your problems, but using products with bamboo extract can certainly leave you with healthier skin and hair.

Bamboo extract is a rich source of silica, an essential nutrient for us that keeps the skin and hair healthy. It’s anti-irritating, so products with bamboo extract will soothe the skin, improving skin’s radiance. Silica can also work to condition nails and hair with its strengthening power, so some nail treatments and hair products will contain bamboo extract to improve both nail and hair health. The anti-oxidants in bamboo may also minimize wrinkles and give you younger-looking skin.

Check out the slideshow for some products containing bamboo extract that can leave you with a healthy glow and stronger hair.