Secret Beauty Ingredient: Sulfur

Rachel Adler
by
We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Our skin tends to be a primary concern when it comes to our beauty routine. No matter what new look we’re experimenting with, we always want a flawless canvas to work with, and that canvas typically comes from a fine-tuned skin care routine. If you’re one of the lucky few who has never had to deal with a breakout or dry skin in their lives, you can stop reading now. Otherwise – listen up. Sulfur has been a popular ingredient in skin care for years now, but many of you may not have realized what it is actually doing for your skin. The naturally occurring element (that we used to learn about in chemistry class) is a key acne fighter due to its antibacterial properties, which help to reduce the bacteria that cause blemishes while also drying up your skin, and thus drying up your blemishes.

Sulfur can also be used as an exfoliant, which is why it’s often used in masks. When used this way it has duals purposes (to exfoliate and battle acne) so it is a key ingredient to look for when you are having problem areas with your skin. And finally, you will occasionally find that sulfur is used in shampoo as it can also be useful for fighting dandruff as dandruff is dry skin on your scalp, and it has been proved to help fight current dandruff problems and prevent future outbreaks. Check out the slideshow above to see some of our favorite products that include sulfur in them, and let us know if there are any you use right now that you’re loving!

Dr. Dennis Gross' Sulfur Mask is an overnight acne medication that helps to treat pores and blackheads while also absorbing any oil. (Dr. Dennis Gross Clarifying Colloidal Sulfur Mask, $42, sephora.com)

First Aid Beauty's Anti-Redness Serum has collodial sulfur in it to help battle the cause of facial redness (for anyone prone to a red face, or inflamed skin). (First Aid Beauty Anti-Redness Serum, $34, firstaidbeauty.com)

Kate Somerville's acne treatment using the highest level of sulfur allowed to help calm acne breakouts and clear bacteria to prevent future buildups. (Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment, $22, sephora.com)

Origins' Out of Trouble Mark has zinc oxide and sulfur to help absorb oil and exfoliate dead cells to get your skin back to it's gorgeous self. (Origins Out of Trouble 10 Minute Mask, $23, sephora.com)

This masque from Peter Thomas Roth fights blemishes and unclogs pores with a combination of sulfur, eucalyptus and purified clay. (Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Masque, $40, sephora.com)

This shampoo from Phyto helps to restructure over-processed, curly or frizzy hair with a mixture of sulfur, minerals and lavender to strengthen the hair and restore the scalp. (Phyto Deep Restructuring Shampoo, $36, sephora.com)

Dermalogica's Concealing Spot Treatment helps to hide your breakouts while using a combination of sulfur and zinc oxide to eliminate bacteria and excess oil to clear skin. (Dermalogica Concealing Spot Treatment, $25, ulta.com)

Mario Badescu's Drying Mask contains a base of colloidal sulfur to dry up existing pimples (and any oil) and clear acne-prone skin. (Mario Badescu Drying Mask, $18, mariobadescu.com)

