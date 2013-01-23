Secret Beauty Ingredient: Silk Proteins

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Silk has always been revered as a luxury and you’d be hard pressed to find someone who would turn down silk pajamas in favor of cotton ones. Once we found out that when used in beauty products silk has some really luxurious benefits, it got us wondering about what we had to gain from shopping for silk. From moisturizing skin to relieving skin irritation to making hair shiny, the advantages of silk have spun us into a frenzy.

For the most part, beauty products that contain silk are lotions, serums, conditioners and anything that can make your body smooth and healthy. Dry winter skin isn’t a good look for anyone, so silk really comes to the rescue in this weather. We’ve put together a list of our favorite silk products on the market with everything from lip therapy to silk powders. Check out our picks and tell us which ones you can’t wait to try out in the comments below!