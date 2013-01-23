Secret Beauty Ingredient: Silk Proteins

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Silk has always been revered as a luxury and you’d be hard pressed to find someone who would turn down silk pajamas in favor of cotton ones. Once we found out that when used in beauty products silk has some really luxurious benefits, it got us wondering about what we had to gain from shopping for silk. From moisturizing skin to relieving skin irritation to making hair shiny, the advantages of silk have spun us into a frenzy.
For the most part, beauty products that contain silk are lotions, serums, conditioners and anything that can make your body smooth and healthy. Dry winter skin isn’t a good look for anyone, so silk really comes to the rescue in this weather. We’ve put together a list of our favorite silk products on the market with everything from lip therapy to silk powders. Check out our picks and tell us which ones you can’t wait to try out in the comments below!
Find out more about this week's featured secret beauty ingredient ...
Biosilk has been a staple in our hair routine for years. Serums have a tendency to feel greasy when they're not done well, but Biosilk never leaves hair feeling anything less than smooth and clean.
(Biosilk Silk Therapy, $19.60, Drugstore.com)
Aiming to make your hair healthier? Opt for Chi Silk Infusion, which reconstructs while defrizzing and softening hair.
(Chi Silk Infusion, $25, Drugstore.com)
Begin your hair's healthy journey at the beginning with this vanilla silk shampoo from Organix. Bonus points: it smells heavenly.
(Organix Vanilla Silk Shampoo, $5.59, Drugstore.com)
In the market for a natural foundation? Try this one from CoverGirl, infused with silk for a natural looking finish.
(CoverGirl Natureluxe Silk Foundation, $9.74, Target.com)
Winter cold isn't a fun time for anyone's skin, which is why we're stocking up on Jergens Daily Moisture. In the same way your favorite silk shirt feels amazing against your skin, so does this lotion.
(Jergens Daily Moisture Dry Skin Moisturizer With Silk Proteins, $6.49, Drugstore.com)
Use just a drop of this conditioner from Kiehl's and your hair will feel as good as new.
(Kiehl's Creme With Silk Groom, $18, Nordstrom.com)
This holistic body silk powder can be used in hair or on the face and body. Use it in your hair as a dry shampoo substitute, or use it on your face as a translucent powder for a matte finish.
(Dr. Hauschka Skin Care Body Silk, $34.95, Beauty.com)
When it comes to finishing powders, this one is the ultimate. It's anti-aging and contains collagen, Vitamin K, and pure silk for a poreless finish. Count us in!
(It Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores HD SIlk Micro-Powder, $24, Beauty.com)
A lot of hair coloring products can do more harm than good, but this one contains silk and keratin, making your hair healthier as the coloring process happens.
(ChromaSilk Creme Hair Color, $9.99, BeautyEncounter.com)
Chapped lips during winter? Check out this silk lip treatment from Laura Mercier, getting rid of lines and wrinkles while it makes way for a smooth surface.
(Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Lip Silk, $22, Sephora.com)