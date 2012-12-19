Secret Beauty Ingredient: Sea Buckthorn

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Sea buckthorn is one of those ingredients you probably didn’t know existed in any beauty products, but should. It’s a shrub that grows in Europe and China and is mostly found on the sea coasts. Nutritious berries grow on the shrubs but they’re too acidic to eat so the oils are usually used for its nutritious benefits. The essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins can treat skin rashes and other problems and can also prevent infections.
The seed oil is used in beauty products to soothe and moisturize skin and is especially great if you have skin conditions like eczema, acne, or dermatitis or have sun damage. It can soothe sunburned skin, reduce wrinkle lines and sun spots, and can even help with cellulite. Sea buckthorn includes vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, and C. Check out the slideshow for beauty products containing sea buckthorn so when your skin becomes dry and irritated this winter, you know what body oils to buy.
This seed oil is great if you have eczema or other skin conditions as it relieves the skin and preserves your youthful skin and texture. (Sibu Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil, $8.06, amazon.com)
Sea buckthorn works to cleanse the skin and hide the appearance of cellulite in this body oil. (Elemis Cellutox Active Body Oil, $60, nordstrom.com)
The antioxidants in this nourishing bath bar will soothe and protect skin while it cleanses. (Aubrey Organics Sea Buckthorn Nourishing Bath Bar, $3.89, amazon.com)
Repair and soothe skin with this coconut milk gel. It'll also reduce the appearance of lines and sun spots and make your skin look less damaged. (Whish Coconut Milk Correcting Gel, $32, nordstrom.com)
Firm and minimize the look of lines with this vitamin-rich elixir while sea buckthorn replenishes moisture to make skin look more plump. (Nuance Salma Hayek Anti-Aging Smooth & Firm Elixir, $19.99, cvs.com)
With all organic ingredients, this product does it all: cleanses, exfoliates, and moisturizes. Sea buckthorn oil delivers moisture to give you radiant looking skin. (Best Skin Ever Seabuckthorn, $30, livinglibations.com)
Massage this body oil all over your skin after a shower or bath and the essential fatty acids will add and lock in moisture. (Weleda Sea Buckthorn Body Oil, $26, weleda.com)
Give your skin lasting moisture with this day cream. It heals and also provides anti-aging benefits. (Oridel Silk Day Cream with Sea Buckthorn, $75, oridel.com)