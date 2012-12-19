Secret Beauty Ingredient: Sea Buckthorn

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Sea buckthorn is one of those ingredients you probably didn’t know existed in any beauty products, but should. It’s a shrub that grows in Europe and China and is mostly found on the sea coasts. Nutritious berries grow on the shrubs but they’re too acidic to eat so the oils are usually used for its nutritious benefits. The essential fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins can treat skin rashes and other problems and can also prevent infections.

The seed oil is used in beauty products to soothe and moisturize skin and is especially great if you have skin conditions like eczema, acne, or dermatitis or have sun damage. It can soothe sunburned skin, reduce wrinkle lines and sun spots, and can even help with cellulite. Sea buckthorn includes vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, and C. Check out the slideshow for beauty products containing sea buckthorn so when your skin becomes dry and irritated this winter, you know what body oils to buy.