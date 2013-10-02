Secret Beauty Ingredient: Probiotics

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.
When we hear the word probiotics, the first thing that comes to mind is the Greek yogurt and honey that we had for breakfast. Alas, there’s more to probiotics than a fro-yo run. It has amazing benefits for your skin, too! The idea is that probiotics (beneficial bacteria) and prebiotics (essential fuel for the beneficial bacteria) can help improve the balance of bacteria in your skin, in the same way they are known to improve the balance of bacteria in your digestive system. You might not even know that your skin contains beneficial bacteria, but skin microflora, as they are known, have an essential role to play in preventing undesirable bacteria from developing.
The problem comes when their equilibrium is disturbed, for example by using skincare that strips the skin completely. When this happens, bad bacteria, such as those that cause acne and eczema, are able to take hold. That’s where these lovely creams come into play to save the day. Flip through the slideshow above to discover our favorite probiotic products and let us know in the comments which one you’re going to try at home!
Here's how to get probiotics into your beauty routine!
This lightweight hypoallergenic cream, blended with healthy probiotics that boost cellular respiration and metabolism, cools, soothes, protects and rids puffiness. This is great to put into your colder weather skin care routine!
ReVive Masque Des Yeux, $185, neimanmarcus.com
This wonder mask works to exfoliate away tired and dull looking skin, leaving skin fresh and awakened.
NUDE Miracle Mask, $48, sephora.com
This moisturizer works on problematic skin to really hydrate and soothe while still naturally exfoliating.
Eminence Clear Skin Probiotic Moisturizer, eminenceorganics.com
If your skin has a problem with being red when you first wake up, then this foundation is made for you. It will help counteract the redness that your skin gives off, giving you a subtle glow.
Clinique Redness Solutions Makeup, $27, clinique.com
This serum is filled with antioxidants to hydrate the skin. It's especially beneficial for lightening and brightening mature skin with brown spots or fairer complexions prone to freckles.
Chantecaille Vital Essence with Arbutin, $114, nordstrom.com
This cream uses the benefits of probiotics to even out your complexion and skin tone.
Acure Radical Resurfacing Lotion, $20, soap.com
Nothing says a good nights sleep like an intense hydrating cream to soothe your skin while you sleep!
Burt's Bees Intense Hydration Night Cream, $18, ulta.com
It's like magic in a bottle! The Advanced Fruit Stem Cells, vitamin C and potent polypeptides effectively stimulate circulation and healthy cell renewal, improving clarity, tone and texture for a fresh, radiant complexion.
Andalou Probiotic + C Renewal Cream, $15, puritan.com