Secret Beauty Ingredient: Probiotics

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.

When we hear the word probiotics, the first thing that comes to mind is the Greek yogurt and honey that we had for breakfast. Alas, there’s more to probiotics than a fro-yo run. It has amazing benefits for your skin, too! The idea is that probiotics (beneficial bacteria) and prebiotics (essential fuel for the beneficial bacteria) can help improve the balance of bacteria in your skin, in the same way they are known to improve the balance of bacteria in your digestive system. You might not even know that your skin contains beneficial bacteria, but skin microflora, as they are known, have an essential role to play in preventing undesirable bacteria from developing.

The problem comes when their equilibrium is disturbed, for example by using skincare that strips the skin completely. When this happens, bad bacteria, such as those that cause acne and eczema, are able to take hold. That’s where these lovely creams come into play to save the day. Flip through the slideshow above to discover our favorite probiotic products and let us know in the comments which one you’re going to try at home!

