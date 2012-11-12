Secret Beauty Ingredient: Pomegranate

We often purchase new beauty products because of the pull quotes on packages that tout the fact that the product will give our lashes “200% more volume” or “restore brightness.” But unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. This list holds the key to not only ingredients that you should occasionally avoid, but also the ones that you should look for that are staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Pomegranate is one of those “breakthroughs” that in the last few years has been found in more and more new products. We have known for years that the fruit is packed with antioxidants and thus is great for our body, but recently many dermatologists have discovered the benefits for our skin as well. These benefits include everything from cell regeneration, sun protection, and anti-aging to dry skin protection – you’ll normally find pomegranate in anti-aging products due to it’s promotion of smooth, firm skin. Above are some of the latest and greatest products that include pomegranate, so you can try out the beauty secret weapon for yourself.