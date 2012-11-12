Secret Beauty Ingredient: Pomegranate

We often purchase new beauty products because of the pull quotes on packages that tout the fact that the product will give our lashes “200% more volume” or “restore brightness.” But unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. This list holds the key to not only ingredients that you should occasionally avoid, but also the ones that you should look for that are staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Pomegranate is one of those “breakthroughs” that in the last few years has been found in more and more new products. We have known for years that the fruit is packed with antioxidants and thus is great for our body, but recently many dermatologists have discovered the benefits for our skin as well. These benefits include everything from cell regeneration, sun protection, and anti-aging to dry skin protection – you’ll normally find pomegranate in anti-aging products due to it’s promotion of smooth, firm skin. Above are some of the latest and greatest products that include pomegranate, so you can try out the beauty secret weapon for yourself.
This antioxidant rich weekly mask helps to balance out your skin and restore brightness. (Murad Pomegranate Exfoliating Mask, $22.50, sephora.com)
This mask is great for dry skin and to refresh and replenish your complexion. (Apivita Express Beauty Mask with Pomegranate, $30, sephora.com)
Aveeno's body wash helps to gently exfoliate off dead skin cells as you scrub! (Aveeno Positively Nourishing Smoothing Body Wash, $7, ulta.com)
Burt's Bees Sugar Scrub combines cranberry seeds and pomegranate seeds for the perfect amount of exfoliation. (Burt's Bees Cranberry & Pomegranate Sugar Scrub, $13, ulta.com)
This conditioner from Fresh helps to detangle and soften hair with it's pomegranate-packed ingredients. (Fresh Pomegranate Conditioner, $26, sephora.com)
Weleda's Firming Serum helps to smooth up your skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. (Weleda Pomegranate Firming Serum, $36, drugstore.com)
This gentle exfoliator helps to tone the skin and refine the pores. (Korres Pomegranate Deep Cleansing Scrub, $21, sephora.com)
A handbag essential, this hand lotion from Crabtree & Evelyn blends pomegranate, argan oils & grapeseed for super-soft skin. (Crabtree & Evelyn Pomegranate, Argan & Grapeseed Ultra Moisturizing Hand Therapy, $13, ulta.com)