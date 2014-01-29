Secret Beauty Ingredient: Orange

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

If you have an uneven skin tone or you need a bit of brightening, you may want to consider introducing oranges into your skin care routine. Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, oranges work to combat free radicals which can dull your skin. Plus, when you consistently use orange on your skin, you’ll notice a difference in any fine lines or puffiness happening, as they work as an anti-aging agent, too.

We’ve pulled together some of our favorite products with orange as a main ingredient so that you can experience the benefits for yourself. Take a look at the slideshow above, then tell us which products you’ll be trying in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

How to Get Rid of Puffy Eyes in the Morning: 8 Must-Have Eye Creams

Ask an Expert: Should I Be Using a Skin Lightener?

At Home Remedies for Every Skin Care Need