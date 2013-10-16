Secret Beauty Ingredient: Oatmeal

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.
If we had to guess, we’d say the only time you get a dose of oatmeal is with your breakfast (or that one time when your mom made you an oatmeal bath to cure your poison ivy back in the day). While it’s a huge source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial to a good diet, oatmeal also has a ton of ingredients that help out your skin.
Much like the time it soothed your poison ivy, oatmeal is helpful when it comes to calming irritated skin, eczema or just dry skin in general. Because of the natural cleansers in oatmeal called saponins, which remove dirt and oil from pores, oatmeal acts as a great cleanser for skin (particularly for acne prone skin). When it comes to hydrating and protecting skin, the protein found in oats helps to create a protective barrier over the skin, and the lubricating fats in oats help to hydrate skin and provide a layer of UV when applied topically.
Whether you use it in a bath, as a face scrub, or as a mask, your skin will thank you for using oatmeal based products. Take a look at the slideshow above to see our picks for the best beauty products that have oatmeal as a key ingredient!
From face masks to body moisturizers, here are the beauty products with oatmeal that we can't get enough of!
An oatmeal bath is a tried and true remedy for itchy skin, eczema or even poison ivy, but this works wonders for anyone with sensitive skin. Simply draw a bath with warm water and add in a packet of Aveeno Bath Treatment and soak in the calming effects for about 15-20 minutes.
Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment, $6.49, Drugstore.com
If you've got dry, stressed or sensitive skin, apply this oatmeal mask for about 10 minutes two or three times a week and you'll see incredible results.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask, $22, Firstaidbeauty.com
Fall means your skin is going to start drying out, espeically with the amount of times a day we wash our hands. Keep this Kiehl's Hand and Body lotion at your desk or in your bag for constant hydration.
Kiehl's Deluxe Hand and Body Lotion With Aloe Vera and Oatmeal, $22, Kiehls.com
This mask helps to unclog pores, firm and smooth your skin. With avocado, oatmeal and vitamin E combined, it's packed with extra skin-soothing goodness.
Freeman Feeling Beautiful Facial Clay Mask With Avocado and Oatmeal, $3.99, Drugstore.com
A gentle, natural face scrub, this product from Queen Helene contains honey and oatmeal, a calming combination that helps to make skin moisturized and smooth.
Queen Helene Oatmeal 'n Honey Natural Face Scrub, $4.60, Drugstore.com-
It's hypoallergenic, it's non-greasy and it's one of our favorite body lotions, especially for this time of year.
St. Ives Naturally Soothing Body Lotion With Oatmeal and Shea Butter, $4.99, Drugstore.com
Keep this body wash in your shower for a constant dose of hydration packed with oatmeal and shea butter.
Tone Soothing Body Wash in Oatmeal, $4.99, Soap.com
If your skin is dry, cracked and rough, it needs more than the regular daily moisturizer. Try this High Intensity Healing Body Balm from Bliss. The balm exfoliates, replenishes and protects, so you're really getting your money's worth.
Bliss 24-Heaven High Intensity Healing Body Balm, $35, Sephora.com