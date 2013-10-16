Secret Beauty Ingredient: Oatmeal

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.

If we had to guess, we’d say the only time you get a dose of oatmeal is with your breakfast (or that one time when your mom made you an oatmeal bath to cure your poison ivy back in the day). While it’s a huge source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial to a good diet, oatmeal also has a ton of ingredients that help out your skin.

Much like the time it soothed your poison ivy, oatmeal is helpful when it comes to calming irritated skin, eczema or just dry skin in general. Because of the natural cleansers in oatmeal called saponins, which remove dirt and oil from pores, oatmeal acts as a great cleanser for skin (particularly for acne prone skin). When it comes to hydrating and protecting skin, the protein found in oats helps to create a protective barrier over the skin, and the lubricating fats in oats help to hydrate skin and provide a layer of UV when applied topically.

Whether you use it in a bath, as a face scrub, or as a mask, your skin will thank you for using oatmeal based products. Take a look at the slideshow above to see our picks for the best beauty products that have oatmeal as a key ingredient!

