StyleCaster
Share

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Neem

What's hot
StyleCaster

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Neem

Jaclyn Sciara
by
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Neem
9 Start slideshow

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.

When you have dry skin, winter can be the roughest time of the year. As much as you slather on night cream before bed and load up on facial oil during the day, dry skin can be itchy, uncomfortable, red and downright embarrassing if your moisturizer doesn’t have the right ingredients. Thankfully, we’ve recently discovered the ingredient neem and our dry skin is now a thing of the past (seriously, it cleared up flaky skin and eczema after one application).

An ingredient that’s been used for centuries to heal all types of issues, both physically and mentally, neem soothes and restores itchy, red and irritated skin. In the past, it’s been used on chicken pox to relieve the associated skin irritation. Also, the ingredient works to improve skin’s overall health, fighting bacteria that causes acne (without causing bacterial resistance over time). Neem helps to treat arthritis and musculoskeletal pain when massaged into the skin, so it’s an all around wonder product in our book.

To help you relieve your dry, sensitive skin this winter, we’ve pulled together a list of our favorite products that contain neem. From face masks to moisturizers, take a look at our picks above!

More From Beauty High:
10 Things No One Ever Tells You About Dry Skin
7 Tricks to Get Rid of Dry Skin
5 Ingredients Your Moisturizer Must Have

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Your dry skin will thank you for using neem. 

This cream, containing neem, is a highly effective treatment that is both rich and light in texture that effectively complements any skincare regime.

Sundari Neem Night Cream $60, ariva.com

This face wash will work to soothe and heal breakouts while keeping skin calm and smooth.

Himmalyan Face Wash $4.50, amazon.com

This hair treatment works wonders for treating an itchy scalp, plus it conditions hair from root to tip.

Dr. Hauschka Neem $29, dermstore.com

Use this treatment as a face mask to maintain a clear complexion and to soothe skin.

Neem Skin Care $11.30, vitacost.com

 

Packed with antioxidants, neem protects, nourishes and moisturizes even the most sensitive skim. With 20% certified organic neem oil, this is ideal for sensitive skin.

Organix South Thereneem Cleansing Bar $4.30, drvita.com 

This homemade mask will no doubt bring radiance and a blush to your face, excellent for those feeling a little tired and drained. If you're ready for a vibrant look, check out this mask that's chock full of ingredients that encourage circulation and natural healing.

Blushing Radiance Circulation Facial Mask $10, etsy.com

Your skin will love this skin cream packed with antioxidants and essential fatty acids. Neem calms, nourishes and moisturizes even the most sensitive skin.

ThereNeem Organix Skin Lotion $7.50, thenaturalonline.com

This pen delivers a fortifying and conditioning oil to brittle nails and cracked cuticles. Plus, it's super easy to use and portable!

Dr. Hauschka Neem Nail Oil Pen $19.95, dermstore.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Pamper Your Pooch With These Dog Beauty Products

Pamper Your Pooch With These Dog Beauty Products
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share