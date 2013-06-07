Secret Beauty Ingredient: Mint

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

We don’t know about you, but whenever the word mint is mentioned, our mouths starts watering and visions of mint chip ice cream cones start dancing in our heads. With that being said, not only is mint a delicious flavor to have in your ice cream cone, it’s also a fantastic beauty ingredient that will work hard to keep you cool and relaxed all summer long.

The many advantages of using products with mint on your hair, skin and body are endless. We all know that when applied to your body, mint’s soothing and refreshing properties will work their magic, but did you know that it can also help with lackluster hair and acne? If your hair is looking a little more dull and tired than usual, try searching for hair products with mint in them to moisturize and reenergize your locks. Also, because mint contains vitamin A, it can help reduce oil in your skin and aid in strengthening your skin’s tissue. So slather on the mint and start reaping the benefits!

