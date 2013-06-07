Secret Beauty Ingredient: Mint

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
We don’t know about you, but whenever the word mint is mentioned, our mouths starts watering and visions of mint chip ice cream cones start dancing in our heads. With that being said, not only is mint a delicious flavor to have in your ice cream cone, it’s also a fantastic beauty ingredient that will work hard to keep you cool and relaxed all summer long.
The many advantages of using products with mint on your hair, skin and body are endless. We all know that when applied to your body, mint’s soothing and refreshing properties will work their magic, but did you know that it can also help with lackluster hair and acne? If your hair is looking a little more dull and tired than usual, try searching for hair products with mint in them to moisturize and reenergize your locks. Also, because mint contains vitamin A, it can help reduce oil in your skin and aid in strengthening your skin’s tissue. So slather on the mint and start reaping the benefits!
More Secret Beauty Ingredients From Beauty High:
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Mango
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Coconut Oil
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Gold
Give your beauty bag a minty fresh makeover!
This gel, aimed to decrease bloating and unsightly cellulite in your waist, includes mint oil in its formulation to not only give you a long-lasting cooling effect, but also improve one's circulation to help tone the body.
(Bliss Love Handler, $36, Sephora.com)
Archipelago's refreshing body wash will be sure to invigorate the senses and get you excited for the day to come.
(Archipelago A Daily Ritual Morning Body Wash, $18, Ulta.com)
This gentle face exfoliant by Renee Rouleau is a celebrity favorite that reduces clogged pores and leaves your skin glowing.
(Renee Rouleau Mint Buffing Beads, $42, ReneeRouleau.com)
Use this clarifying shampoo to wash away any product buildup, all while maintaining the natural moisture in your hair.
(Carol's Daughter Rosemary Mint Clarifying Sulfate-Free Shampoo, $13, Sephora.com)
Massage your toes with this rich foot cream and relax while the essential mint oil works its magic.
(L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream, $28, Sephora.com)
For smooth, kissable lips and minty fresh breath, try C.O. Bigelow's Mentha Lip Shine.
(C.O. Bigelow's Mentha Lip Shine/Breath Freshener, $8, bigelowchemists.com)
Giorgio Armani's Acqua di Gioia is the perfect summer fragrance with its gorgeous blend of mint, brown sugar and lemon (great for any island getaway!).
(Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gioia Eau de Parfum, $65, Sephora.com)
The Australian bush mint included in this hand sanitizer has many natural antibacterial properties so it leaves your skin not only clean, but also smooth and soft.
(Jurlique Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer, $15, Sephora.com)
Wen's moisturizing hair treatment will leave you hair looking soft and manageable during these next frizz-inducing summer months.
(Wen Sweet Almond Mint Re Moist Intensive Hair Treatment, $58, Sephora.com)
Mint's purifying properties are proven to help reduce blackheads, so don't wait to add this toner to your daily routine to refine those pores and decrease that shine.
(Origins Zero Oil Purifying Toner, $20, Sephora.com)