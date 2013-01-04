Secret Beauty Ingredient: Marshmallow Root

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

When most of us think of marshmallows, we immediately pair the thought with hot chocolate or a good s’more. While today’s version of a marshmallow is simply syrup and sugar, the natural form of marshmallow root bears some pretty noteworthy properties. Besides being an anti-inflammatory and a diuretic, it’s also an emollient. In the past, it’s been used to treat bruises and skin burns, and recent research proved that it’s capable of speeding up cell regeneration.

In the beauty world, marshmallow root is typically used in skin or hair products. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce puffiness, while its ability to speed up cell regeneration is amazing for wrinkles and fine lines. We’ve rounded up the best products containing marshmallow root, from conditioner to hair masks to hydrating gel. Considering the drying effects of winter, our skin could use a s’more or two.