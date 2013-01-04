Secret Beauty Ingredient: Marshmallow Root

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
When most of us think of marshmallows, we immediately pair the thought with hot chocolate or a good s’more. While today’s version of a marshmallow is simply syrup and sugar, the natural form of marshmallow root bears some pretty noteworthy properties. Besides being an anti-inflammatory and a diuretic, it’s also an emollient. In the past, it’s been used to treat bruises and skin burns, and recent research proved that it’s capable of speeding up cell regeneration.
In the beauty world, marshmallow root is typically used in skin or hair products. Its anti-inflammatory properties reduce puffiness, while its ability to speed up cell regeneration is amazing for wrinkles and fine lines. We’ve rounded up the best products containing marshmallow root, from conditioner to hair masks to hydrating gel. Considering the drying effects of winter, our skin could use a s’more or two.
Flip through the slideshow to see our favorite products containing marshmallow root!
This intensive eye treatment pairs marshmallow root and 23 karat gold, making your eyes feel like a million luxuriously soft bucks.
(Yum Gourmet Skincare 23 Karat Intensive Eye Treatment, $77.35, GetPrice.com)
The Kenzoki Marshmallow Mask covers skin with hydration. The barely there scent and natural formula make it a no-brainer for those with sensitive skin.
(KenzoKi Marshmallow Mask, $45, Kenzo)
This marshmallow face cream helps to ward off fine lines and wrinkles, plus it's non-greasy and entirely natural.
(Booth's Marshmallow Day Cream, $11.99, Drugstore.com)
If you're going for the health benefits of marshmallow root, opt for the capsule.
(Nature's Way Marshmallow Root, $7.99, Drugstore.com)
For an organic body wash containing marshmallow root, look no further than this one. Other ingredients include aloe, coconut milk and vitamin E, making a cocktail for supple skin.
(Nourish Almond Vanilla Organic Body Wash, $19.88 for 2, Nourish)
Possibly one of the best products to use marshmallow root, this conditioner heals split ends and promotes shiny hair.
(Phyto Phytobaume Conditioner, $22, Skincare RX)
This gel firms, tightens and hydrates your skin, leaving you feeling new again.
(Jurlique Herbal Recovery Gel, $50, Skincare RX)
This firming mask containing marshmallow is set to hydrate and revitalize mature skin, but it does wonders for any age.
(Dr. Hauschka Firming Mask, $44.83, Amazon)