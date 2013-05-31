Secret Beauty Ingredient: Mango

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Summer or winter, moisturizing and taking care of your skin is essential. We go through phases of loving one brand of lotion then moving on to the next, and the amount of time we spend trying to find the best moisturizer for our skin can be downright embarrassing. One thing’s for sure, though. If you start your search for a lotion based on the products that contain mango as an ingredient, you’re headed in the right direction.
Aside from the fantastic aroma that mangoes provide, they can reduce wrinkles and fine lines as well as treat blemishes. Exfoliating and cleansing the skin with mango helps to hydrate and moisturize your skin, which is ideal for the summer months. The nutrients in mango can revive dead, tired looking skin for a fresh new start and soothe any irritation. Bonus point for mango: it helps save your skin from eczema. In short, there are a ton of uses for mango, and we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite beauty products including mango so you can start seeing the benefits.
Wake up fresh and start your morning right with Mango & Papaya Boost Body Wash by Clean and Clear. Get energized and feel the boost right from the start of your day.
(Clean and Clear Mango & Papaya Boost Body Wash, $5.99, Drugstore.com)
Clean and Clear Morning Burst Boost Body Wash
Indulge in rich mango tones that make your skin feel soft and moisturized. Get smooth, supple skin with this body butter that smells good enough to eat.
(Sephora Mango Body Butter, $15, Sephora.com)
Sephora Nourishing Body Butter
Revitalize and moisturize your skin all at once. Full of proteins and anti-oxidants, the moisturizer will rejuvenate your whole body.
40 Carrots Carrot + Mango Moisture Splurge, $15, Drugstore.com.
40 Carrots Carrot + Mango Moisture Splurge
Mango butter and essential oils assist in moisturizing and enriching the hair at the same time in this shampoo and conditioner duo.
(Organix Grapefruit and Mango Butter Shampoo and Conditioner, $14.95, Amazon.com)
Organix Grapefruit Mango Butter Shampoo and Conditioner
Smoothing and moisturizing lipstick in six different shades? We'll take it.
(Korres Mango Butter Lipstick, $18, Korres.com)
Korres Mango Butter Lipstick
Take a trip to the islands with tropical ingredients like mango butter, shea and cocoa butter in this heavenly lotion. Treat your skin right after it's been out in the sun all day.
(Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Creme Lotion, $15.99, Amazon)
With a UV filter to protect and nourish sun damaged hair, the sun's rays don't stand a chance.
(Klorane Mango Oil, $14, Drugstore.com)
Klorane Mango Butter
A French-milled soap bar with mango extract, orange oil and cocoa seed keeps your skin in tip top shape for summer.
(Burt's Bees Mango & Orange Energizing Body Bar, $5, Burtsbees.com)
Mango & Orange Energizing Body Bar
Repair and moisture for dry and damaged hair, this hair mask is a must-have.
(Klorane Mask with Mango Butter, $24, Drugstore.com)
Klorane Mask with Mango Butter
Not only can you soften your skin with mango, but you can go green, too. This shower gel comes in a recycled bottle.
(Yardley of London Skin Smoothing Shower Gel, Mango Lily, $4.99, Drugstore.com)
Yardley of London, Skin Soothing Bath and Shower Gel, Mango &Lily