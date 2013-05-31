Secret Beauty Ingredient: Mango

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Summer or winter, moisturizing and taking care of your skin is essential. We go through phases of loving one brand of lotion then moving on to the next, and the amount of time we spend trying to find the best moisturizer for our skin can be downright embarrassing. One thing’s for sure, though. If you start your search for a lotion based on the products that contain mango as an ingredient, you’re headed in the right direction.

Aside from the fantastic aroma that mangoes provide, they can reduce wrinkles and fine lines as well as treat blemishes. Exfoliating and cleansing the skin with mango helps to hydrate and moisturize your skin, which is ideal for the summer months. The nutrients in mango can revive dead, tired looking skin for a fresh new start and soothe any irritation. Bonus point for mango: it helps save your skin from eczema. In short, there are a ton of uses for mango, and we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite beauty products including mango so you can start seeing the benefits.

