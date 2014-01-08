Secret Beauty Ingredient: Lemon

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Though we’re partial to any lemonade drink we can get our hands on, the citrus fruit is something we should be using on the outside of our bodies, too. Known to lighten dark spots and blemishes, heal acne and get rid of oily skin (among other things), lemons are a fantastic ingredient to have in your skin care products. Plus, lemons help with dandruff and they help to brighten up your hair color, so it doesn’t hurt to add them into your hair care products, either.
To help you get the most out of lemons, we’ve pulled together all of our favorite lemony beauty products in the slideshow above. Take a peek at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
From skin care to hair care, these are our favorite beauty products with lemon!
With avocado, wheat proteins and lemon, this conditioning rinse from Bliss cleanses and detangles hair for smooth, shiny locks.
Bliss Lemon + Sage Conditioning Rinse, $18, Beauty.com
Looking to firm up skin and get rid of cellulite? Try Dr. Hauschka's Lemongrass Body Oil, made to fortify and firm up skin with zesty lemon.
Dr. Hauschka Lemongrass Body Oil, $28.95, Beauty.com
Especially helpful in the dead of winter when dry skin is at its worst, body exfoliant is so important. Try this lemon sugar body polish, which is paraben and preservative free, a natural way to buff away dead skin.
June Jacobs Lemon Sugar Body Polish, $48, Beauty.com
What's better than a luxurious shower gel? A shower gel with a scent that makes you feel incredibly awake. This one from Fresh does just that, and you'll practically feel like a new person afterwards.
Fresh Sugar Lemon Shower Gel, $18.50, Sephora.com
Besides moisturizing your skin like you've never experienced before, this Korres Body Butter smells incredibly fresh.
Korres Body Butter in Basil Lemon, $29, Sephora.com
Does your face need a reboot? Try using this one step natural acid peel from Ole Henriksen for resurfaced, refined pores that softens the look of lines on your face.
Ole Henriksen Lemon Strip Flash Peel, $48, Sephora.com
If you have an unbalanced or irritated scalp, or you've got fine hair and you want to thicken up, try using this Botanical Scalp Treatment from Phyto.
Phyto Botanical Scalp Treatment, $38, Sephora.com
A lip gloss that enhances your lips to their fullest, most plump look, Thebalm's lip gloss works to make your lips naturally bigger with 30 days of continued use.
Thebalm Plump Your Pucker, $15, Beauty.com