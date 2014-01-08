Secret Beauty Ingredient: Lemon

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Though we’re partial to any lemonade drink we can get our hands on, the citrus fruit is something we should be using on the outside of our bodies, too. Known to lighten dark spots and blemishes, heal acne and get rid of oily skin (among other things), lemons are a fantastic ingredient to have in your skin care products. Plus, lemons help with dandruff and they help to brighten up your hair color, so it doesn’t hurt to add them into your hair care products, either.

To help you get the most out of lemons, we’ve pulled together all of our favorite lemony beauty products in the slideshow above. Take a peek at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

