Secret Beauty Ingredient: Kale

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.



Kale has become one of the trendiest health foods on the market. From chips to salads and even smoothies, kale is taking over and we love it! Plus, after learning the beauty benefits of this green superfood, we knew we had to share the good news.

Packed with vitamina A, C and K, kale helps with skin hydration, reducing dark spots under eyes, and aging due to sun damage. Kale is also a great natural detoxifier. The use of kale will help clean out your pores and simultaneously reduce aging lines. With the use of kale beauty products, you’ll be working towards brighter, healthier looking skin. Surprisingly, this green leafy food can also help strengthen your hair. It’s packed with Omega-3 and Omega-6, both of which help to strengthen and grow hair!

We could talk about our love for kale forever, but we’ve also put together our favorite kale-infused beauty products, above. From hand creams to face masques and nail polishes, take a look at the amazing uses for kale!

