Secret Beauty Ingredient: Jojoba

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Back in the day, jojoba was used to treat skin wounds because of its healing properties, but today it’s used in a multitude of ways. We’re all about using natural beauty products when possible, and knowing that natural ingredients like jojoba can jazz up our beauty routine makes us rest easy at night knowing we’re not using harsh chemicals. As far as health benefits go, jojoba is naturally anti-bacterial, meaning it’s great for disinfecting your skin if you’re using it in its natural state (and like us, you’re a germaphobe). When it comes to beauty benefits, skin treatments are just the beginning.
Because it’s so similar to the natural oils in our bodies, jojoba can be used as a moisturizer, conditioner, lip balm and anywhere else that gives hydration to your body without a heavy, greasy touch. Besides just healing skin wounds, it can help clear up acne and prevent signs of aging in your face, so it’s really a “do all” product for any of your skin needs. Plus, the best part about this natural wonder is that a little bit goes a long way, so when you invest in a jojoba product, you truly are making an investment. We put together a list of products that contain jojoba so you can get all of the benefits at home. Take a look at the slideshow and tell us how you’ll be using jojoba in the comments below!
For a body creme that moisturizes and leaves you feeling like you've done right with your skin, try Nivea's Refreshingly Soft Moisturizing Creme.
(Nivea Soft Body Creme, $7, Soap.com)
A pH balanced body wash that moisturizes as it does well for your body, Crabtree and Evelyn nailed this product.
(Crabtree & Evelyn Jojoba Oil Body Wash, $19, Amazon.com)
For a tinted lip balm that's made from all natural products, Yes to Carrots' Color Balm is your best bet.
(Yes to Carrots Color Balm, $6.15, Soap.com)
Exfoliate any dead skin in time for spring vacation with a jojoba infused face scrub from Malin + Goetz.
(Malin + Goetz Face Scrub, $38, Amazon.com)
Now this one we really love. Lip pencils that won't bleed color or harm your lips? Sign us up.
(NYX Cosmetics Lip Pencil, $10.48, Amazon.com)
To protect your hair against breakage and heat damage while moisturizing your strands, opt for the Tresemme Naturals Conditioner with jojoba.
(Tresemme Naturals Conditioner, $6.23, Amazon.com)
Brush the health right into your hair with this style infusing brush from Goody. It comes pre-packed with jojoba so the good stuff goes right to the source.
(Goody Styling Therapy Jojoba Styling Brush, $15.50, Amazon.com)
This conditioner delivers 48 hour hydration without the waxes coating your hair and tricking you into false hydration.
(L'Oreal EverCreme Conditioning Cleanser, $5.59, Amazon.com)
Available in Deep Penetrating Moisture or Exfoliate and Replenish, Olay's Total Effects body wash brings the benefits of jojoba to your shower.
(Olay Total Effects Body Wash, $8, Amazon.com)
Searching for a natural brittleness and breakage treatment for your hair? Let jojoba work its magic in this hot oil treatment from Queen Helene.
(Queen Helene Jojoba Hot Oil Treatment, $5, Soap.com)