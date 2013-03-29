Secret Beauty Ingredient: Jojoba

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Back in the day, jojoba was used to treat skin wounds because of its healing properties, but today it’s used in a multitude of ways. We’re all about using natural beauty products when possible, and knowing that natural ingredients like jojoba can jazz up our beauty routine makes us rest easy at night knowing we’re not using harsh chemicals. As far as health benefits go, jojoba is naturally anti-bacterial, meaning it’s great for disinfecting your skin if you’re using it in its natural state (and like us, you’re a germaphobe). When it comes to beauty benefits, skin treatments are just the beginning.

Because it’s so similar to the natural oils in our bodies, jojoba can be used as a moisturizer, conditioner, lip balm and anywhere else that gives hydration to your body without a heavy, greasy touch. Besides just healing skin wounds, it can help clear up acne and prevent signs of aging in your face, so it’s really a “do all” product for any of your skin needs. Plus, the best part about this natural wonder is that a little bit goes a long way, so when you invest in a jojoba product, you truly are making an investment. We put together a list of products that contain jojoba so you can get all of the benefits at home. Take a look at the slideshow and tell us how you’ll be using jojoba in the comments below!