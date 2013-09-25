Secret Beauty Ingredient: Honey

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
We love a good cup of tea with honey, and what’s more, we love a good beauty product with honey. If you’re constantly dealing with acne, scars, dry or dull skin, honey just may become your new best friend. With its antibacterial properties that help get rid of impurities in your skin, its moisturizing properties that hydrate skin and its bleaching effect that helps to fade scars (and lighten hair), honey is practically a miracle ingredient when it comes to beauty products.
In order to help you reap the many, many benefits of honey, we’ve pulled together 10 of our favorite beauty products that use honey as a main ingredient. Take a look at our picks to help you get more honey into your beauty routine.
Are you using honey in your beauty products yet?
With its sweet floral scent and knack for making lips feel incredibly soft, this lip butter from The Body Shop gives your pout the power of honey.
HoneyMania Lip Butter, $4.50, The Body Shop
The first time we tried this honey face mask from Fresh, we knew we'd be hooked forever. It's natural properties and smooth formula practically melts into skin for the most hydration you'll ever get. Right after cleansing your face, apply the mask and leave it on for 30 minutes to an hour (depending on how much moisture you need). Rinse with water, and you won't even have to bother with moisturizer once you use this.
Fresh Crème Ancienne Ultimate Nourishing Honey Face Mask, $130, Nordstrom
Much like honey in tea coats your throat, honey in this shampoo will coat your hair, which in turn makes your strands stronger and less vulnerable to future damage. We could all use a little TLC after all the heat styling we put our hair through, and this shampoo is just what the doctor ordered.
Herbal Esseences Honey I'm Strong Shampoo, $3.50, Soap.com
If you've got sensitive skin or you just need a boost of moisture, this hypoallergenic body wash will do the trick. It's basically a wash and lotion in one.
Bonne Mere L'Occitane Body Wash, $20.40, USA.Loccitane.com
For a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to use after cleansing your face, this cream from Mario Badescu delivers. Your skin will be left soft and smooth, and you'll hardly be able to put this down once you start using it.
Mario Badescu Honey Moisturzier, $25, MarioBadescu.com
Besides the fact that Kiehl's Creme de Corps is basically the best thing to ever happen to our skin, this body polish takes things one step further with the inclusion of soy milk and honey. Use this exfoliant in the shower and follow up with a lotion for optimal results.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Body Polish, $11, Kiehls.com
A good sugar scrub is worth more than many products, mainly because it's texture is coarse enough that it can really handle the especially rough areas of skin like elbows, knees and feet. Use this honey and shea scrub from Burt's Bees to give your skin a makeover.
Burt's Bees Honey & Shea Sugar Scrub, $13, BurtsBees.com
For quite possibly the most luxurious bath you'll ever take, use the wooden stick to swirl this honey bath mixture under running water in your tub. Besides the skin soothing benefits of honey, you'll also be enjoying the decadent aromas of vanilla, crème brûlée and sugar.
Laura Mercier Crème Brûlée Honey Bath, $40, Nordstrom.com
In an amazing option for combatting frizz, this hair honey from Carol's Daughter leaves your hair smooth, shiny and ready for a closeup. It's formulated without parabens or synthetic fragrances, so you're just getting a whole lot of natural goodness.
Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey, $17, Sephora
Formulated with bee venom and manuka honey, this face mask leaves skin looking younger, firmer and rejuvenated. It's particularly recommended for women who want to reverse the signs of aging or who have damaged skin, as purified bee venom has been proven to prevent sun damage and accelerate the recovery of damaged skin cells.
Manuka Doctor Apinourish Rejuvenating Face Mask, $85, Sephora