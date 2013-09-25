Secret Beauty Ingredient: Honey

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

We love a good cup of tea with honey, and what’s more, we love a good beauty product with honey. If you’re constantly dealing with acne, scars, dry or dull skin, honey just may become your new best friend. With its antibacterial properties that help get rid of impurities in your skin, its moisturizing properties that hydrate skin and its bleaching effect that helps to fade scars (and lighten hair), honey is practically a miracle ingredient when it comes to beauty products.

In order to help you reap the many, many benefits of honey, we’ve pulled together 10 of our favorite beauty products that use honey as a main ingredient. Take a look at our picks to help you get more honey into your beauty routine.

