Secret Beauty Ingredient: Green Tea

We know the benefits of drinking green tea– increased brain functions, weight loss and even a lower risk of cancer. And being strong advocates of beauty remedies, we had to think that the miracle tea could do wonders for our skin (and we were right!) The antioxidants from green tea work as a natural toner and moisturizer while the caffeine from the tea reduce the look of puffy eyes.

Above, we searched and found eight impressive beauty products all developed with green tea. Take a look through the roundup and let us know how much you love these green tea products in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Secret Beauty Ingredient: Hazelnut

30 Days With No Shampoo: What Washing With a Cleansing Conditioner is Really Like

Ask an Expert: Is a Keratin Treatment Worth It?



