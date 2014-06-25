Secret Beauty Ingredient: Green Tea

We know the benefits of drinking green tea– increased brain functions, weight loss and even a lower risk of cancer. And being strong advocates of beauty remedies, we had to think that the miracle tea could do wonders for our skin (and we were right!) The antioxidants from green tea work as a natural toner and moisturizer while the caffeine from the tea reduce the look of puffy eyes.
Above, we searched and found eight impressive beauty products all developed with green tea. Take a look through the roundup and let us know how much you love these green tea products in the comments below!
Peel off impurities and keep skin silky smooth with this green tea mask by Boscia.
Boscia Green Tea Oil-Control Mask, $34, Sephora.com
Condition and plump your lips back to health with Dr. Brandt's lip serum.
Dr. Brandt Skincare
Xtend Your Youth Lip Filler & Volumizer, $29, Sephora.com
Tired eyes, be gone! This eye lifting gel not only covers, but recovers your undereyes for a lifetime of youth.
Givenchy No Surgetics Plasti Sculpt Eye Lifting Gel, $81, Sephora.com
Formulated with antioxidant green tea, this foundation leaves a natural hydration and weightless feel.
Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup, $39, Sephora.com
Brighten and nourish your skin by using this collagen serum infused with green tea extract.
Ole Henriksen Truth Serum® Vitamin C Collagen Booster, $48, Sephora.com
Taken from green tea seeds, this oil reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles while softening skin.
Amoepacific Green Tea Seed Treatment Oil, $195, Sephora.com
Make your acne disappear with this on-the-spot concealer formulated to cover and heal those ugly blemishes.
Murad Acne Treatment Concealer, $21, Sephora.com
The first step to a flawless face starts with this mattifying and soothing primer.
Laura Mecier Foundation Primer - Oil Free, $33, Sephora.com