Secret Beauty Ingredient: Gold

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
What better way to feel like a pampered princess than to use products with actual gold in them? The anti-aging benefits of gold can be traced back over 5,000 years to Cleopatra, who was said to sleep in a gold face mask every night to enhance the suppleness of her complexion. Plus, the use of these gold face masks preserved her natural luminosity. Gold is known to have antioxidant and antimicrobial powers as an effect from the metal.
From hair tools to face masks to eye creams, gold seems to be all over the beauty realm. We’ve looked into the best products containing gold for you to try! Take a look at the beauty products above that will leave you feeling like Cleopatra.
Stock up on your gold products now, so you can feel like you're rolling in cash (and reap the rewards too).
This makeup base is worth every penny. The cooling gel will sink into skin and retain moisture when applied to bare skin, plus fine lines will be smoothed and tightened. While this is all happening the primer also works to give a radiance and an even finish under makeup by using flecks of 24 carat gold.
(Guerlain L'or Radiance Concentrate, $71, sephora.com)
Slick your hair back with some gold highlights with this makeup for your hair. What better way to sit by the pool than with a shiny, Vitamin B nourishing hair styler.
(Orbe Gold Pomade, $46, amazon.com)
This highlighting powder is gorgeous for summer, giving you that illuminated glow with flecks of gold traced in.
(Too Faced Candlelight Highlight Powder, $39, sephora.com)
Give your lips a little something extra with great color and shine with the use of gold.
(YSL Golden Gloss, $30 sephora.com)
This gold-plated iron will give your hair curls fit for a goddess.
(Elevate By Andis Professional Gold Infused Curling Iron, $27, amazon.com)
This eye cream will leave your eyes looking fresh, radiant and bright, targeting delicate skin to lighten the look of dark circles.
(Clinica Ivo Pitanguy Specifics Eye Cream, $200 neimanmarcus.com)
Give your nails some sparkle with a gorgeous gold leaf top coat. Place over bright colors for a great manicure to be seen by the pool.
(Rococo Nail Varnish Gold Leaf Laquer, $48, bloomingdales.com)
This cleanser will have you feeling like a million dollars with its vitamin C and 24 carat gold ingredients, leaving your skin feeling energized and refreshed.
(Oro Gold 24K Vitamin C Facial Cleanser, $128, orogoldcosmetics.com)