Secret Beauty Ingredient: Gold

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

What better way to feel like a pampered princess than to use products with actual gold in them? The anti-aging benefits of gold can be traced back over 5,000 years to Cleopatra, who was said to sleep in a gold face mask every night to enhance the suppleness of her complexion. Plus, the use of these gold face masks preserved her natural luminosity. Gold is known to have antioxidant and antimicrobial powers as an effect from the metal.

From hair tools to face masks to eye creams, gold seems to be all over the beauty realm. We’ve looked into the best products containing gold for you to try! Take a look at the beauty products above that will leave you feeling like Cleopatra.

