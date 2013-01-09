Secret Beauty Ingredient: Goat’s Milk



We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Goat’s milk is typically thought of as a produce product in the grocery store, but its moisturizing properties are being harnessed in beauty products. Besides being all natural and organic, goat milk is excellent for sensitive skin, especially in dry winter weather. Goat’s milk contains lactic acid, which makes for a stabilized pH level, meaning it’s not at acidic and won’t irritate your skin.

Found in just about every skincare product from soap to lotion to anti-aging cream, there’s no denying that goat’s milk is a smooth alternative to other inorganic ingredients. If you’re looking for smoother skin or a new lip balm for under $2, we’ve found a product with goat milk as an ingredient for just about every need. With all of the torment winter puts our skin through these days, we’re happy to have such a natural remedy.