Secret Beauty Ingredient: Ginseng

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

The humble root of the ginseng plant has been used in the diet of Asian countries for centuries, with its plentiful amounts of health benefits from increased energy to weight loss. These days, ginseng has been popping up all over the beauty world from skin care to hair care products. Ginseng plays a part in an ingredient complex that helps to boost your skin’s energy to keep it looking fresh and healthy (like a double shot vanilla latte only for your skin).

Ginseng reduces puffiness, brightens under eye circles, prevents wrinkles, helps heal acne, and will give your hair that bounce you always crave. In addition to anti-aging benefits, recent research points to ginseng reducing over-active oil glands and works as an anti-bacterial agent as well. From products such as toners for our skin and hair de-tanglers, this ingredient is a wonder product. Flip through the slideshow to find some beauty products that will be sure to revamp your look with energy and let us know which ones you’ll be trying!