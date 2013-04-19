Secret Beauty Ingredient: Ginseng

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
The humble root of the ginseng plant has been used in the diet of Asian countries for centuries, with its plentiful amounts of health benefits from increased energy to weight loss. These days, ginseng has been popping up all over the beauty world from skin care to hair care products. Ginseng plays a part in an ingredient complex that helps to boost your skin’s energy to keep it looking fresh and healthy (like a double shot vanilla latte only for your skin).
Ginseng reduces puffiness, brightens under eye circles, prevents wrinkles, helps heal acne, and will give your hair that bounce you always crave. In addition to anti-aging benefits, recent research points to ginseng reducing over-active oil glands and works as an anti-bacterial agent as well. From products such as toners for our skin and hair de-tanglers, this ingredient is a wonder product. Flip through the slideshow to find some beauty products that will be sure to revamp your look with energy and let us know which ones you’ll be trying!
Find out which products containing ginseng you need in your life now!
This eye cream is great for those mornings after all-nighters in which skin wakes up looking dull, especially those bags under the eyes. Use this to boost your under eye areas for an added glow.
Origins GinZing Eyecream, $30 sephora.com
This conditioner is great to liven up your hair and give it it's bounce back, and who doesn't love the smell of cherry blossoms?
Organix Cherry Blossom Ginseng Conditioner, $8.15 soap.com
Perfect for dry, dull skin, this toner will rehydrate your skin cells from the inside out!
Elemis Rehydrating Ginseng Toner, $36 nordstrom.com
This sunscreen is made with wheat grass, stone root, rice grass, ginseng, pomegranate, and an ageless complex used to detoxify skin and provide continuing anti-pollution protection. Skin will feel softer, look more youthful, and be protected from harmful UV rays.
Sunday Riley Cashmere Sun Defense, $125 sephora.com
These masks are used for those special events when you want to look extra radiant. The ingredients such as ginseng, coconut, and pine leaf, work together to give your skin a boost. Perfect for prom!
When Essence Gel Makeup Base, $28 sephora.com
This wrinkle filler cream is used to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles commonly found on the face. This will give your skin a base to apply makeup without makeup sinking into wrinkles.
Soap & Glory The Fill Monty Facial Line Filler, $22 sephora.com
This toner helps to calm, renew, and soften the skin with plant and herbal extracts such as cucumber essence, chamomile, and ginseng. It can be a part of daily skincare with its soothing and replenishing effects.
Ole Henriksen Balancing Cucumber Face Mist, $21 sephora.com
This heat protection spray is infused with a restorative blend of seven rare oils including pure hair-repairing Ojon Oil, ginseng, lemongrass, and honey. On contact, it helps hydrate, condition, detangle and protect hair from damage. This leaves hair soft, shiny, and manageable.
Ojon Rare Blend Protection Treatment, $27 sephora.com