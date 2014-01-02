Secret Beauty Ingredient: Ginger

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
We’ve been using ginger in our cooking for years, but not many of us realize we’ve also been using it in our beauty products. The root contains gingerol, a strong antioxidant that fights free radicals on the skin and helps to promote a smooth and even skin tone. It is also rumored that Cleopatra used the root to keep her skin looking gorgeous back in the day – and clearly we want in on that action.
But, ginger hasn’t just been secluded to skin products. It’s benefits have moved into hair care as well. Above we’ve rounded up some of our favorite beauty products that you’ll find ginger in – take a glance through the slideshow to see if you’re already using products with ginger benefits, or stock up on some now!
Find out which ginger-filled products you need to add to your stash.
This anti-redness serum is packed with ingredients that help to calm skin and even it's tone (like caffeine and ginger). (First Aid Beauty Anti-Redness Serum, $34, sephora.com)
Koh Gen Do's Spa Water Cloths gently remove makeup while nourishing your skin. Plus, they're packed with herbs to help protect and nuture. (Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths, $39, sephora.com)
This shampoo from Organix helps to heal brittle, frizzy hair and fortify strands. (Organix Repairing Awapuhi Ginger Shampoo, $6.39, drugstore.com)
Jay Z's fragrance, Gold, actually includes notes of ginger to balance out the grapefruit and cardamom. (Jay Z Gold, $55, sephora.com)
This intense therapy lip balm (great for the winter months!) help to deliver moisture and protect. (Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25, $7.50, sephora.com)
This shave cream (for her) from Pearl Souffle helps to efoliate and reduce ingrown hairs while also nourishing your skin. (Shaveworks Pearl Souffle Luxurious Shave Cream, $22, sephora.com)
This 3-minute facial treatment from Dr. Perricone is formulate with ginger to stimulate the skin and provide a healthy glow. (Super by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, $35, cosmeticsnow.com)
Relax in the bath with Origins Ginger Float Cream Bubble Bath's purifying powers. (Origins Ginger Float Cream Bubble Bath, $28, sephora.com)