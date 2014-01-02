Secret Beauty Ingredient: Ginger

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

We’ve been using ginger in our cooking for years, but not many of us realize we’ve also been using it in our beauty products. The root contains gingerol, a strong antioxidant that fights free radicals on the skin and helps to promote a smooth and even skin tone. It is also rumored that Cleopatra used the root to keep her skin looking gorgeous back in the day – and clearly we want in on that action.

But, ginger hasn’t just been secluded to skin products. It’s benefits have moved into hair care as well. Above we’ve rounded up some of our favorite beauty products that you’ll find ginger in – take a glance through the slideshow to see if you’re already using products with ginger benefits, or stock up on some now!

More From Beauty High:

10 Tips For Recovering Your Skin From Last Night

The One Thing: St. Ives Fresh Hydration Lotion Spray

Long Hairstyles For Every Occasion: Your Go-To Guide