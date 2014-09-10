Secret Beauty Ingredient: Elderflower

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Every girl enjoys getting flowers from time to time, so you can imagine how thrilled we are about flowers being in our beauty products too (elderflower to be exact). The elderflower shurb, which produces blue/black berries in the fall, is gathered for its extract which is often found in a slew of beauty products. It also has softening, anti-inflammatory, and anti-wrinkle properties—just about everything a girl could want in her skincare products!
Aside from the fresh, glowing skin that elderflower infused products will help you to achieve, this magical ingredient can also be found in hair care and in teas. That’s right—drinking elderflower helps fend off the common cold, treats allergies, acts as an anti-inflammatory, and also acts as a diuretic. Beauty benefits from the inside-out? We’ll take it!
More From Beauty High:
A Dermatologist Explains How to Transition Your Skin For Fall
Demon Myths of Skin Care: The Real Truth Behind Them
Are You In a Skin Care Rut? Look Out For These Signs
Haven't heard of elderflower? You'll never forget it after reading this.
For silky soft hair, try adding a quarter-sized amount of Phyto's Phytobaume conditioner to your hair care regime. Elderflower extract in this product will help restore softness in the capillary fiber, making the detangling process a breeze.
Phyto Phytobaume Hydration Express Conditioner, $22, Sephora.com
No one wants to have any visible signs of aging in the eye area, which is why this brightening eye cream is sure to be your new go-to product. Place a small amount of this under the eye, either in the morning or just before bed (or both!), and watch as your under eye area is toned, lightened, and given anti-oxidant benefits to fend off free radicals.
EmerginC Hyper-Vitalizer Eye Cream, $55, Emerginc.com
Even though summer is nearing its end, it's still important to keep your feet looking and feeling their best year-round. This foot cream will give your feet that non-greasy, smooth feel, serving as the perfect canvas for your Fall pedicure.
OPI Pedicure Massage, $18.88, Fishpond.com
Got oily skin? No problem. This concentrate will help balance excess facial oils to help maintain a clear and youthful complexion. An added bonus? It's packed with tea tree oil to help clear blemishes, too.
Eminence Red Currant Balancing Concentrate, $58, Dermstore.com
Witch Hazel and elderflower combine to make a soothing gel perfect for healing the eye area, giving you a refreshing pick-me-up.
The Body Shop Elderflower Cooling Eye Gel, $10, thebodyshop-usa.com
Your face is such a delicate place to protect from sun damage, btu sometimes slathering on sunscreen is just about the last thing you want to do. Enter Kiss My Face's Hot Spot stick, which makes it impossibly easy to apply SPF to all of your "hot spots".
Kiss My Face Hot Spots Sunscreen, $8.99, Walgreens.com
This yummy-smelling scrub will help lift dirt and oil out of pores and also stop breakouts in their tracks—the ultimate beauty weapon!
St. Ives Blemish Control Aprict Scrub, $3.99, Drugstore.com
Elderflower not only has excellent beauty benefits, it also smells good, too! This scent by Jo Malone is light and fresh—a fragrance perfect for every day wear.
Jo Malone Elderflower and Gooseberry Cologne, $99.99, Amazon.com