Secret Beauty Ingredient: Egg Whites

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Long gone are the days of cracking a couple eggs in a bowl and smearing the whisked goop onto your face with the hope of a smooth glowing complexion upon rinse-off. While going directly to the source is the best way to get what you’re looking for, a few beauty brands have taken the messy task of incorporating eggs in your skincare routine and packaging their pore-refining, skin-brightening goodness into a range of skincare products. Specifically, egg whites have been touted to be a great way to tighten your pores, giving an overall smoother and brighter appearance to your skin. Some folks even claim that the protein molecules in egg whites helps reduce wrinkles and acne over time. While the science behind such skin magic is uncertain, thousands of egg-praising claims are keeping them in the business of face care. If you’re down to try it but would rather leave the whisk in the kitchen, here are a handful of egg white centric products instead.

