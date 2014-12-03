Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cupuacu Butter

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Hailing from the Cupuacu tree native to the Amazon, Cupuacu Butter (pronounced koo-poo-ah-soo), is an ideal ingredient for anyone with dry, damaged skin. This butter delivers true healing and restructuring benefits to the skin while improving it’s moisture barrier and leaving skin smooth and hydrated. Though it’s not officially considered an SPF, this luxurious butter is well known for it’s ability to suck up damaging sun rays acting as a natural sun protection.
Similar to Cocoa Butter, Cupuacu Butter is continuously used as a vegan alternative to animal derived lanolin. Since Cupuacu Butter does come from a tree, it’s plant polyphenols act as antioxidants that help to destroy free radicals (those yucky atoms that damage our skin and have actually been linked with aging and various cancers).
Aside from skin care, Cupuacu Butter is also a super effective ingredient for use in hair care products as it does wonders to add shine and replenish the moisture in hair. It’s even sometimes used to make white chocolate!
We’ve gathered some of our favorite products on the market that are formulated with Cupuacu Butter. Click through the slideshow above and get lathering!
Find out why you need this ingredient in your life, now.
Aside from the amazing packaging, this Tarte lipstick is sure to impress. Tarte's Amazonian Butter Lipstick adds the perfect hint of color and creamy shine for the perfect pout. Each shade is formulated with sustainably-harvested cupuacu and murumuru butters that will keep your lips moisturized and looking luscious.
(Tarte Amazonian Butter Lipstick; $16 at ulta.com)
Especially in the winter when your skin starts to dry out, this rich body moisturizer is the answer to your prayers. It contains a generous blend of 100% raw cold-pressed plant oils and butters based on refined Shea and Cupuacu butters wihch are known for their serious moisture retaining and softening properties. This body butter is totally suitable for vegans and vegetarians too!
(Ambre 'Cupuacu & Nut Oils' Rich Moisturising Body Butter; $34.41 at fruugo.us)
To be honest, no one likes frizzy hair. This Carol's Daughter Cupuacu Anti-Frizz Smoothing Hair Mask can help you with all your frizzy problems. It deeply fortifies, silkens and perfects dry, frizz-prone hair leaving your hair polished, shiny and free of frizz. Fun Fact: The Cupuacu that Carol's Daughter formulated this hair mask with is harvested only once a year in the Amazon Rain Forest.
(Carol's Daughter Cupuacu Anti-Frizz Smoothing Hair Mask; $32 at ulta.com)
A shave soap?! Yes. This soap is formulated to give you the perfect razor glide that won't leave your skin dry or burning. Almonds help to soothe while oatmeal is ideal for sensitive skin. These soaps are handcrafted and will leave your skin silky smooth even after shaving.
(SallyeAnder Soaps Almond & Oatmeal W/ Cupuacu Butter Shave Soap Set of 2; $17.97 at 11main.com)
You're probably wondering what the heck a "body conditioner" really is! Well, LUSH created this rose-scented shower "lotion" that works the same way as hair conditioner does. Slop it on all over your body, rinse and dry and you'll be left with soft, rose-scented skin that you'll love. This body conditioner is packed with scoops of cocoa and cupuacu butter, almond and Argan oils and the fragrant scent of fresh rose petals. Sounds luxurious to us!
(Ro's Argan Body Conditioner; $32.95 at lushusa.com)
Everyone loves a lipstick that is long-lasting and packed with moisture and this will do the trick. This Jouer Hydrating Lipstick provides powerful moisture with Brazilian Cupuacu Butter that will have your lips feeling smooth like they've been lathered with lip balm all day. Not to mention, the color choice is out of this world.
(Jouer Hydrating Lipstick; $22 at beauty.com)
This luxurious night cream is made from a soothing cocktail of nourishing Cupuaçu Butter, softening Fig, and skin-boosting Rice Plant Water extract that will deeply hydrate to leave you with satin-smooth results. Just apply to bare skin before bed and you'll wake up feeling like a million bucks.
(Kenzoki Bare Body Night Cream; $48 at net-a-porter.com)