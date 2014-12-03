Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cupuacu Butter

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Hailing from the Cupuacu tree native to the Amazon, Cupuacu Butter (pronounced koo-poo-ah-soo), is an ideal ingredient for anyone with dry, damaged skin. This butter delivers true healing and restructuring benefits to the skin while improving it’s moisture barrier and leaving skin smooth and hydrated. Though it’s not officially considered an SPF, this luxurious butter is well known for it’s ability to suck up damaging sun rays acting as a natural sun protection.

Similar to Cocoa Butter, Cupuacu Butter is continuously used as a vegan alternative to animal derived lanolin. Since Cupuacu Butter does come from a tree, it’s plant polyphenols act as antioxidants that help to destroy free radicals (those yucky atoms that damage our skin and have actually been linked with aging and various cancers).

Aside from skin care, Cupuacu Butter is also a super effective ingredient for use in hair care products as it does wonders to add shine and replenish the moisture in hair. It’s even sometimes used to make white chocolate!

We’ve gathered some of our favorite products on the market that are formulated with Cupuacu Butter. Click through the slideshow above and get lathering!