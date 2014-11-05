Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cotton

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

You may have come across this post and thought we made a mistake. Cotton? There’s no way that’s in beauty products, you may have said to yourself. But the truth is, while cotton makes up some of our most beloved pieces of clothing, and it’s also a component of several cosmetic products on the market, too.

The thing is, the extract from cotton like cottonseed oil, cotton milk, and cottonseed protein has the ability to help moisturize and sooth the skin, leaving behind a soft complexion, as lush as your favorite cotton tee shirt. Because we were so intrigued by this new beauty discovery, we decided to look into some of the best products out there that contain the fluffy plant. Check out the results of our search in the gallery above!

More From Beauty High:

& Other Stories Releases Four New Eau de Toilettes

How to Get Your Fragrance to Last Much Longer

Fall Bridal Looks You Need to Bookmark