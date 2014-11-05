Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cotton

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
You may have come across this post and thought we made a mistake. Cotton? There’s no way that’s in beauty products, you may have said to yourself. But the truth is, while cotton makes up some of our most beloved pieces of clothing, and it’s also a component of several cosmetic products on the market, too.
The thing is, the extract from cotton like cottonseed oil, cotton milk, and cottonseed protein has the ability to help moisturize and sooth the skin, leaving behind a soft complexion, as lush as your favorite cotton tee shirt. Because we were so intrigued by this new beauty discovery, we decided to look into some of the best products out there that contain the fluffy plant. Check out the results of our search in the gallery above!
For a super creamy, hard-working cleanser, look no further than this incredible product. It's as refreshing as you would imagine a cotton-infused cleanser to be, like hanging clothing outside on a clothes line. Ahhh.
(Clarins Gentle Foaming Cleanser with Cottonseed, $23, Clarinsusa.com)
Sometimes cuticles really need that extra TLC. Between frequent hand-washing and dry skin, it's almost like we need a miracle to repair our poor nails. Thank goodness for Quench cuticle oil, which has the healing power of soybean, apricot, grapeseed, almond, and cottonseed oil.
(Quench Cuticle Oil, $14, Sephora.com)
You've heard of Yes to Carrots, but it's sister Yes to Blueberries is worth a shout-out, too. This moisturizer not only smells like a dream, but also helps your skin look and feel fabulously smooth.
(Yes to Blueberries Daily Repairing Moisturizer, $15.99, Ulta.com)
Keep lipstick, gloss, and just about any lip product in general in place with this incredible lip pencil. Not only does it glide on seamlessly, but it also stays put all day long.
(Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil, $20, Sephora.com)
Diminish redness, soothe skin, and deliver deep moisture with this end-all-be-all moisturizer for sensitive skin.
(Carita Creme de Coton, $134, dermstore.com)
If you have sensitive skin, sometimes the search for the perfect moisturizer that won't irritate your skin seems never ending. We've got good news, however, since this face cream is gentle enough to use every day without causing redness.
(Burt's Bees Moisturizing Cream for Sensitive Skin, $15, Burtsbees.com)
Remember that fresh laundry cotton scent we were talking about earlier? Yeah, you can smell just like that with this fresh scent by Clean.
(Clean Cool Cotton Perfume, $69, Sephora.com)
To help give your hair some serious volume, this conditioner helps mimic the expansive properties of the cotton flower for hair as bouncy as a stack of cotton sheets.
(Biolage Volumebloom Conditioner, $25, Ulta.com)