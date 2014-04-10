Secret Beauty Ingredient: Copper

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Copper is often used for pipes, pennies, and cookware, but you may not know that it has also been used as an anti-aging treatment for years — we’re talking Cleopatra days, people. The great beauty, Cleopatra, used copper peptides to stimulate and rejuvenate the collagen in her skin to maintain a youthful, radiant appearance. So, if copper is good enough for Cleopatra, it’s good enough for us, too.
I know we all want to take a dip into the fountain of youth, but it sounds like copper could be the next best thing. Take a peak through the slideshow above to find out which beauty products will leave you looking more radiant every day.
Here's why you should be using skin care with copper!
If you are looking for a lip treatment that does it all, then look no further than Osmotics Cosmeceuticals Lip & Tuck. This gloss plumps, hydrates, and softens your lips, while the collagen in the gloss helps to prevent the loss of collagen in your lips.
Osmotics Cosmeceuticals, $35, Nordstrom.com
The copper found in Kiehl's wrinkle reducing eye cream will dramatically improve the texture and fine lines that can be found in your delicate eye area.
Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream, $42, Nordstrom.com
Arcona's mineral magic hydrating spray will not only tighten, tone, and hydrate your skin, but it will also aid to eliminate bacteria that resides in your skin, plus block nasty chemicals from entering into your pores.
Arcona Mineral Magic Hydrating Spray, $38, Nordstrom.com
Can you think of anything more satisfying after a long day at work than cleansing your skin of the day and applying a rich and luxurious moisturizer? We can't. If you're still searching for the creamy moisturizer to make your skin care routine a little more special, you should give Nude's Replenish Daily Moisturizer a try.
Nude Replenish Daily Moisturizer, $58, Sephora.com
Omorovicza's two-phase skin peel will exfoliate and soften the skin to reveal tighter, brighter, and younger looking skin.
Omorovicza Copper Peel, $160, Sephora.com
Sunday Riley's Bionic Anti-Aging Cream works to give you a brighter, more youthful looking glow overnight, and it fights to repair and restore the collagen in your skin.
Sunday Riley Bionic Anti-Aging Cream, $225, Sephora.com
Wash away the dirt and oil in your skin and let the witch hazel and copper in Murad's Cleansing Foam clean, tone, and balance your skin.
Murad Daily Cleansing Foam, $28, Sephora.com
Ole Henriksen's ultimate lift firming serum works to lift and tighten your skin without the use of scary parabens and sulfates. Who doesn't want firmer and more sculpted looking skin?
Ole Henriksen Ultimate Lift Firming Serum, $55, Sephora.com