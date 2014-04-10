Secret Beauty Ingredient: Copper

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.



Copper is often used for pipes, pennies, and cookware, but you may not know that it has also been used as an anti-aging treatment for years — we’re talking Cleopatra days, people. The great beauty, Cleopatra, used copper peptides to stimulate and rejuvenate the collagen in her skin to maintain a youthful, radiant appearance. So, if copper is good enough for Cleopatra, it’s good enough for us, too.

I know we all want to take a dip into the fountain of youth, but it sounds like copper could be the next best thing. Take a peak through the slideshow above to find out which beauty products will leave you looking more radiant every day.

