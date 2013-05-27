Secret Beauty Ingredient: Coconut Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
We hear a lot about coconut oil and the benefits that it can have for your nutrition, but the beauty benefits from coconut oil are no exception. More and more beauty products are using coconut oil as a key ingredient these days. The oil itself is extracted from the meat of coconuts and has been used by people in warmer climates for many, many years. The tropical oil is loaded with Vitamin E and fatty acids such as lauric acid, myristic acid, capric acid and more! Theses all work together and are in fact anti-fungal, anti-oxidizing, and anti-bacterial.
It seems everywhere you turn there’s a new product using coconut oil, and we’ve hunted down some products you’re going to want to try. Hair care, body lotions and makeup all are rich in the nourishing oil that moisturizes and rejuvenates skin and hair! Take a look at some of our favorite products containing coconut oil above and tell us which you can’t wait to try in the comments below!
Find out why you need more coconut oil in your life, now.
This bronzing body oil is made with coconut oil to give you a sultry glow as it nourishes your skin.
(Too Faced Royal Oil Coconut Oil Body Bronzer, $35, sephora.com)
This lip balm moisturizes delicate skin by using coconut oil rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for the delicate skin on your lips.
(Pacifica Coconut Pearls Luminizing Lip Quencher, $9, sephora.com)
This deodorant is made with all natural ingredients, including coconut oil, promising to leave a long lasting, luxurious result.
(Lavanilla The Healthy Deoderant, $14, sephora.com)
This blend of coconut oil and bamboo extract work together to moisturize your hair while leaving it with a sleek shine.
(Organix Nourishing Coconut Oil Hydrating Mist, $7.99, ulta.com)
A soap that will leave your skin feeling supple and soft while gently cleansing, it also leaves the scent of coconut behind - perfect for summer!
(The Body Shop Coconut Soap, $4, thebodyshop.com)
This cuticle oil works to mend your nails during your manicure by gently massaging them for the best result. Coconut oil and jojoba oil work together to give your nails serious nourishment.
(Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil Treatment, $20, lippmanncollection.com)
For foot cream that's formulated with Vitamin E and coconut oil to leave your feet not cracked, dry or rough, look no further than this little product. Your feet will be left feeling revived and rejuevenated.
(Burts Bees Coconut Foot Creme, $9, burtsbees.com)
Ojon's conditioner works to quench the thirst of dry hair using coconut oil, instantly giving dull hair gorgeous shine.
(Ojon Dry Recovery Hydrating Conditioner, $9-$64, sephora.com)
This lipstick is made with 100% natural ingredients including coconut oil, barley seed, pomegranate and more. The color has fantastic staying power, especially in the warmer months.
(BareMinerals 100% Natural Lip Color, $15, sephora.com)
Josie Maran's cream blush gives a weightless and fool-proof makeup look that gives your cheeks a radiant glow, leaving your skin looking airbrushed.
(Josie Maran Cream Blush in Sunset, $22, sephora.com)