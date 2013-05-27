Secret Beauty Ingredient: Coconut Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

We hear a lot about coconut oil and the benefits that it can have for your nutrition, but the beauty benefits from coconut oil are no exception. More and more beauty products are using coconut oil as a key ingredient these days. The oil itself is extracted from the meat of coconuts and has been used by people in warmer climates for many, many years. The tropical oil is loaded with Vitamin E and fatty acids such as lauric acid, myristic acid, capric acid and more! Theses all work together and are in fact anti-fungal, anti-oxidizing, and anti-bacterial.

It seems everywhere you turn there’s a new product using coconut oil, and we’ve hunted down some products you’re going to want to try. Hair care, body lotions and makeup all are rich in the nourishing oil that moisturizes and rejuvenates skin and hair! Take a look at some of our favorite products containing coconut oil above and tell us which you can’t wait to try in the comments below!

