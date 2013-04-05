Secret Beauty Ingredient: Champagne

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Who knew that champagne has more uses than being poured into fancy glasses at a party? The bubble-infused wonder can be found throughout beauty products whether in skincare or makeup. Champagne is found to be beneficial because of the antioxidants in the grape seed extract it contains, and these antioxidants are 20 to 50 times more powerful than vitamin C and vitamin E. Grape seed extract protects the skin’s vital collagen and elastin from environmental free radicals and oxidative stress. This all helps to promote youthful skin, healthy cells, skin elasticity and flexibility and generally help in the treatment of aging.

Champagne is found in toners, fragrances, soaps, body scrubs, and more. Champagne contains tartaric acid, a skin lightening agent that will help eliminate discoloration and brighten skin. It can even help with minor skin blemishes which means your skin will look bright and clear in no time. So pour yourself a glass of bubbly (only if of age, of course) and try out some of the beauty products!