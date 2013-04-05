Secret Beauty Ingredient: Champagne

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Who knew that champagne has more uses than being poured into fancy glasses at a party? The bubble-infused wonder can be found throughout beauty products whether in skincare or makeup. Champagne is found to be beneficial because of the antioxidants in the grape seed extract it contains, and these antioxidants are 20 to 50 times more powerful than vitamin C and vitamin E. Grape seed extract protects the skin’s vital collagen and elastin from environmental free radicals and oxidative stress. This all helps to promote youthful skin, healthy cells, skin elasticity and flexibility and generally help in the treatment of aging.
Champagne is found in toners, fragrances, soaps, body scrubs, and more. Champagne contains tartaric acid, a skin lightening agent that will help eliminate discoloration and brighten skin. It can even help with minor skin blemishes which means your skin will look bright and clear in no time. So pour yourself a glass of bubbly (only if of age, of course) and try out some of the beauty products!
Start using champagne in your daily beauty routine with these products!
Champagne obviously calls for a celebration so why not have one in the shower? These scents will make you want to stay in the shower and skip the party you were getting ready for.
(Philosophy Celebrate! Set, $30, philosophy.com)
Champagne body lotion, body butter, and shower cream could not sound more luxurious.
(Jaqua Pink Champagne Set, $30, amazon.com)
This cleanser is gentle, fragrance free, enhanced with antioxidant rich green tea, grape extract, damask rose and vitamins to bring out your natural glow. This product is perfect for getting off makeup residue and cleansing any skin type.
(The Grapeseed Co. Green tea & Grape Cleanser, $18, grapeseedcompany.com)
This gel-based cleanser uses the bubbly magic to restore skin's elasticity and glow. Reducing the sizes of pores and giving skin its vitality back, this product works wonders.
(Z. Bigatti Restoration Champagne Gel Cleanser, $69, zbigatti.com)
This tonic uses champagne to refresh and hydrate normal to dry skin types. With the antioxidant rich champagne grapes, more radiant and youthful looking skin is revealed.
(Eminence Mimosa Champagne Tonic, $38, dermstore.com)
Naturally scrub away dead skin with this body scrub containing the rich resources champagne contains.
(100% Pure Cabernet Grape Body Scrub, $25, 100percentpure.com)
This serum helps to diminish wrinkles and uneven skin tone, all formulated with champagne extract. Restoring the moisture levels in your skin is another asset of this product.
(Prai Champagne Truffle Caviar, $39.95, hsn.com)
Two things that sound like a match made in heaven: champagne and sugar. You just can't go wrong with this whimsically scented perfume.
(Sula Champagne Sugar Perfume, $16, sulabeauty.com)
Add some more bubbles to your bath and tighten your skin cells at the same time? This is perfection.
(Aromas Artesanales De Antigua Champagne & Pomegranate Soap, $4.99, worldmarket.com)
What better way to flush your cheeks than with this 100% natural blush containing super antioxidants. It's colored with vitamin rich fruit pigments instead of minerals or synthetic dyes.
(100% Pure Cosmetics Pink Champagne Face Powder, $26, 100percentpure.com)