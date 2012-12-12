Secret Beauty Ingredient: Caviar

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

When you hear the word caviar the first thing you probably think about is luxury and fancy hors d’oeuvres. But did you know that the expensive fish eggs are actually good for your skin as well? Caviar is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help to add a protective layer to your skin and leave it shiny and smooth. It’s also rich in protein, which nourishes and helps firm your skin.

Skincare products with caviar are usually anti-aging and help reduce the look of wrinkles and tighten up skin. Caviar is also nourishing for hair; Alterna is one brand that uses caviar in several of its hair products to provide shine and protection, especially to color-treated or damaged hair. You’ll have luxurious looking skin and hair, not to mention that you’ll feel like you’re living a luxe lifestyle just by using products with caviar in them. Click through the slideshow for beauty products with caviar and tell us, will you be treating your skin with caviar or should it remain just as a fancy food?