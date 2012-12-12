Secret Beauty Ingredient: Caviar

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
When you hear the word caviar the first thing you probably think about is luxury and fancy hors d’oeuvres. But did you know that the expensive fish eggs are actually good for your skin as well? Caviar is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help to add a protective layer to your skin and leave it shiny and smooth. It’s also rich in protein, which nourishes and helps firm your skin.
Skincare products with caviar are usually anti-aging and help reduce the look of wrinkles and tighten up skin. Caviar is also nourishing for hair; Alterna is one brand that uses caviar in several of its hair products to provide shine and protection, especially to color-treated or damaged hair. You’ll have luxurious looking skin and hair, not to mention that you’ll feel like you’re living a luxe lifestyle just by using products with caviar in them. Click through the slideshow for beauty products with caviar and tell us, will you be treating your skin with caviar or should it remain just as a fancy food?
Find out which caviar-filled products you need now!
One of the most well-known brands with caviar, La Prairie comes at a price, but some swear by it. This eye cream tightens skin, reduces puffiness and dark circles, and creates a smooth surface. (La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Lift Cream, $310, nordstrom.com)
This luxurious mud mask includes caviar and minerals to cleanse, exfoliate, and tighten enlarged pores. (Signature Club A by Adrienne Caviar and Minerals Fango Mint Mud Pack, $26.50, hsn.com)
This black caviar scrub has an incredible texture that exfoliates to leave you with glowing skin. (Balenciaga Black Caviar Scrub, $95, neimanmarcus.com)
This fragrance includes salty notes of caviar with citrus, woods, and fig. (Thierry Mugler Womanity, $78, sephora.com)
This super glossy top coat leaves nails with a shiny finish and increases the wear of your nail polish. (Nails Inc. Kensington Caviar Top Coat, $10, sephora.com)
Alterna is another brand that uses caviar in several of its products. This nourishing cream creates sleek strands, eliminates frizz, and provides heat protection. (Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Blowout Creme Ultra-Straight & Smooth, $25, sephora.com)
Caviar purifies and regenerates in this BB cream. It's a face cream that evens out skin tone and hides blemishes with SPF protection. (Dr. Jart + Black Label Detox BB Beauty Balm, $36, sephora.com)
This cream is perfect for the delicate eye area. It reduces the look of wrinkles and puffiness with caviar extract. (Pevonia Myoxy-Caviar Eye-Opening Rejuvenation, $163.50, pevonia.com)