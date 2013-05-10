Secret Beauty Ingredient: Carrots

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Carrots in beauty products have many vital benefits that can change your beauty regimen forever, since they are packed with vitamin A and antioxidants that work to protect the skin from sun damage. Deficiencies of vitamin A can cause dryness to the skin, hair and nails which is never a good thing, and packing on the Vitamin A can prevent premature wrinkling, acne, dry skin, pigmentation, blemishes, and uneven skin tone.
Opting for beauty products with carrots or carrot oil, is easier than you think. The orange vegetable can be found in creams, hair care products, and even bronzers. Carrots are known to give a radiant glow and can make you beautiful from the inside out. Flip through the slideshow and comment below to tell us what carrot product your ready to dip into (we aren’t talking about hummus here people).
Find out which beauty products packed with carrots you need now!
This bronzer will not only leave your skin with a kissed from the sun look, but also leave your skin feeling great after you take it off. With ingredients like carrot seed extract, this bronzer is perfect for summer.
BareMinerals READY Bronzer, $24 sephora.com
This cream is made with 36 ingredients that are all botanical extracts. Your skin will be left feeling radiant as ever.
Koh Gen Do Oriental Plants Emollient Cream, $123 sephora.com
This one-step facial cleanser is made with carrot seed oil. It provides the skin with soothing and fresh effects, for all skin types.
Philosophy Purity, $22 sephora.com
This body butter will wrap the body in a satiny coating of utter smoothness. Using natural ingredients, your skin will be rid of dryness and toughness.
Caudalie Vine Body Butter, $28 sephora.com
This cream is made with carrot oil which is rich in beta carotene, protecting skin from smoke, sun, and air pollution.
Health and Beauty Moisturizing & Nourishing Carrot Cream, $25 dead-sea-cosmetics-shop.com
This night cream will do your skin wonders while you sleep. Hazelnut peptides and carrot oil stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, while plum almond oil restores suppleness and then gives a healthy defense against free-radical damage.
Omorovicza Rejuvenating Night Cream, $230 sephora.com
L'Occitane's cuticle cream is a hydrating moisturizer for cuticles and nails that softens the cuticles to improve the look of hands all together.
L'Occitane Cuticle Cream, $18 sephora.com
This conditioner is great for colored hair. The carrot oil as an ingredient absorbs natural UV rays due to the beta-carotene found in carrots.
Paul Mitchell Color Protector Conditioner, $13.99 target.com