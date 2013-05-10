Secret Beauty Ingredient: Carrots

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Carrots in beauty products have many vital benefits that can change your beauty regimen forever, since they are packed with vitamin A and antioxidants that work to protect the skin from sun damage. Deficiencies of vitamin A can cause dryness to the skin, hair and nails which is never a good thing, and packing on the Vitamin A can prevent premature wrinkling, acne, dry skin, pigmentation, blemishes, and uneven skin tone.

Opting for beauty products with carrots or carrot oil, is easier than you think. The orange vegetable can be found in creams, hair care products, and even bronzers. Carrots are known to give a radiant glow and can make you beautiful from the inside out. Flip through the slideshow and comment below to tell us what carrot product your ready to dip into (we aren’t talking about hummus here people).

