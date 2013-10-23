Secret Beauty Ingredient: Blueberries

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.

It’s no shock that blueberries are good for your health. They’re packed with vitamins A and C, and they’re low in sodium and cholesterol, which make them a super fruit that should be part of your daily diet. Considering this, it should come as no surprise that when blueberries are introduced into beauty products, they have similar amazing benefits for your skin and hair.

Vitamin A is commonly used in acne treatments, and with their high concentration of the vitamin, blueberries are known to help with clearing up skin. What’s more, they’re packed with antioxidants, meaning your skin essentially gets a breath of fresh air when a blueberry comes along. When used in skin care products, blueberries help to make your skin glow, looking refreshed and good as new. In hair masks, blueberries help to give life to dull, dead ends. All in all, blueberries should be a main consideration when you’re looking at the ingredient label.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite blueberry beauty products above so that you can start reaping the benefits as soon as possible. Take a look at our favorites and then tell us which products you’ll be using in the comments below!

