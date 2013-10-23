Secret Beauty Ingredient: Blueberries

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.
It’s no shock that blueberries are good for your health. They’re packed with vitamins A and C, and they’re low in sodium and cholesterol, which make them a super fruit that should be part of your daily diet. Considering this, it should come as no surprise that when blueberries are introduced into beauty products, they have similar amazing benefits for your skin and hair.
Vitamin A is commonly used in acne treatments, and with their high concentration of the vitamin, blueberries are known to help with clearing up skin. What’s more, they’re packed with antioxidants, meaning your skin essentially gets a breath of fresh air when a blueberry comes along. When used in skin care products, blueberries help to make your skin glow, looking refreshed and good as new. In hair masks, blueberries help to give life to dull, dead ends. All in all, blueberries should be a main consideration when you’re looking at the ingredient label.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite blueberry beauty products above so that you can start reaping the benefits as soon as possible. Take a look at our favorites and then tell us which products you’ll be using in the comments below!
Take a look at our favorite blueberry beauty products!
Just in time for the colder weather, this blueberry body butter will keep your skin hydrated and glowing, plus it smells amazing!
I Love Nourishing Body Butter in Blueberry & Smoothie, $7.99, Drugstore.com
An anti-aging night cream for normal to dry skin, this blueberry and soy packed product will do wonders for your face as you sleep.
Eminence Blueberry Soy Night Recovery Cream, $64, Dermstore.com
We've been a fan of EOS lip balm forever, but this new blueberry version has quickly become our favorite variety.
EOS Smooth Lip Balm in Blueberry Acai, $3.29, Drugstore.com
Beyond the usual Nivea body wash that practically gives your skin new life, the antioxidant powers of blueberry in this wash will help to brighten and smooth your skin.
Nivea Powerfruit Blueberry Hydrating Shower Gel with Acai Berry, $5.39, Drugstore.com
You really can't go wrong with blueberries, and this mascara formula made with blueberry extract will help to keep your lashes long and healthy.
Lumene Blueberry Curl Mascara in Rich Black, $9.99, Drugstore.com
Blueberries contain antioxidants that help to brighten your skin, which is exactly what you want when it comes to your under eye area. Roll this onto your eyes for a cool, brightening treatment that will help you look awake.
Yes to Blueberries Age Refresh Brightening Eye Roller, $19.99, Drugstore.com
For sensitive skin that needs some TLC, try this gel face mask. Packed with all kinds of berries, lavender and papaya, this will help to de-stress your skin and make everything smooth.
Ole Henriksen Enzyme Mask, $32, Sephora.com
For dry, damaged hair, this milk mask will work wonders. After you've shampooed and towel dried hair, apply this mask and leave on for about five minutes, then rinse it out. Use it twice a week for the best results and your hair will be looking strong and healthy in no time.
Active Milk Mask, $16.90, BeautyBay.com