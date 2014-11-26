Secret Beauty Ingredient: Bergamot Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

The benefits of Bergamot Oil are truly out of this world. This baby is everything from an antibiotic, antiseptic, antidepressant, and even a deodorant. This essential oil comes from a small, fruit—similar to an orange—native to Italy. The oil gives off a beautiful citrus smell with a hint of spice to warm up the aroma. Bergamot Oil acts as a healer because of it’s antiseptic properties making it a great ingredient for those who want to fight acne, breakouts or just plain keep your skin free of bacteria.

On top of being a great antiseptic, this essential oil can also be great for those with combination skin because it can help balance the oil production and get your skin back to a natural balance. It’s also incredible to use as a deodorant to ward off body odors. The smell is uplifting and can naturally lift your spirits and relieve tension as well.

To show you just how versatile and useful Bergamot Oil really is, we’ve gathered some of our favorite beauty products containing the ingredient. Check them out in the slideshow below and let us know which products you love or can’t wait to try out!