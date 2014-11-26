Secret Beauty Ingredient: Bergamot Oil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
The benefits of Bergamot Oil are truly out of this world. This baby is everything from an antibiotic, antiseptic, antidepressant, and even a deodorant. This essential oil comes from a small, fruit—similar to an orange—native to Italy. The oil gives off a beautiful citrus smell with a hint of spice to warm up the aroma. Bergamot Oil acts as a healer because of it’s antiseptic properties making it a great ingredient for those who want to fight acne, breakouts or just plain keep your skin free of bacteria.
On top of being a great antiseptic, this essential oil can also be great for those with combination skin because it can help balance the oil production and get your skin back to a natural balance. It’s also incredible to use as a deodorant to ward off body odors. The smell is uplifting and can naturally lift your spirits and relieve tension as well.
To show you just how versatile and useful Bergamot Oil really is, we’ve gathered some of our favorite beauty products containing the ingredient. Check them out in the slideshow below and let us know which products you love or can’t wait to try out!
Prada Amber is the perfect fall scent for any lady. With Bergamot Oil Italian being the first note, this is one you'll be spraying and loving all season long.
(Prada Amber; $64 at sephora.com)
This Origins Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream is the ultimate body lotion to warm up your winter. It's incredibly relaxing and was actually created to spread warmth (to your body and your spirits!) with it's tangy ginger scent and nourishing oils for some seriously smooth and pleasantly-scented skin.
(Origins Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream; $32 at sephora.com)
Being True's Restoring Aromatic Treatment Oil is an amazing way to deeply moisturize and improve your skin's appearance. This oil helps to seal in moisture and make parched skin happier while also being a sense of relaxation to the body. It also has Vitamin E to help repair damage from the sun and protect against the pesky, early signs of aging.
(Being True Restoring Aromatic Treatment Oil; $50 at dermstore.com)
It's Raining Men can be used as a shower gel for your body or a shampoo for your hair! With a toffee-fudge scent, refreshing sweet organe and bergamot oils, you'll be smelling yourself all day and won't be able to take your hands off your soft skin.
(LUSH It's Raining Men Shower Gel/Shampoo; $28.95 at lushusa.com)
Who wants to use a boring bar of soap from a drugstore? Not us! Baxter of California went and created their Bergamot and Pear Vitamin Cleansing Bar that will instantly upgrade your shower. It's rich and luxurious lather will help to restore your skin's moisture balance and nourish your skin. Bonus? You'll smell super fruity and sweet afterwards.
(Baxter of California Vitamin Cleansing Bar, Bergamot and Pear; $16 at beauty.com)
This foaming cleansing gel combines natural bergamot and with amino acid-based cleaning agent. It will gently wash and balance your skin while hydrating without annoying irritation, drying or leaving your face feeling stripped. This baby can also help to reduce epidermal stress!
(MALIN+GOETZ Body Wash, Bergamot; $18 at beauty.com)
If you're looking for a luxurious oil that will make your body feel insanely moisturized, this is it. This Jo Malone London Oud & Bergamot Dry Body Oil can be lathered all over your body leaving your skin soft, smooth and silky and with the smell of hypnotic and alluring oud and bergamot.
(Jo Malone London Oud & Bergamot Dry Body Oil; $75 at neimanmarcus.com)