Secret Beauty Ingredient: Beets

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

If you’ve been squeezing a beet into your daily juicing routine because it seemed healthy enough, give yourself a pat on the back. Beets have a ton of benefits, like those that come from betaines which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies also show that beets may have cancer-fighting properties as well. Hello, super food! However, you can actually do yourself another favor and start adding beets to your beauty routine.

As far as skin goes, beets help to stimulate cell reproduction and repair. Also, the antioxidants in beets fight signs of aging and skin impurities. Who knew that purple veggie could be such a life-saver? But before you go pureeing beets and slathering them on your face, take a look at some of these awesome beet-infused beauty products that will help make the application process a bit easier. Have you tried any products with beets? Let us know in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

10 Surprising Ways to Use a Toothbrush in Your Beauty Routine

13 Weird and Wonderful Nail Hacks You Need to Know About

10 Weird Beauty Tricks That Actually Work