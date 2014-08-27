Secret Beauty Ingredient: Beets

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
If you’ve been squeezing a beet into your daily juicing routine because it seemed healthy enough, give yourself a pat on the back. Beets have a ton of benefits, like those that come from betaines which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies also show that beets may have cancer-fighting properties as well. Hello, super food! However, you can actually do yourself another favor and start adding beets to your beauty routine.
As far as skin goes, beets help to stimulate cell reproduction and repair. Also, the antioxidants in beets fight signs of aging and skin impurities. Who knew that purple veggie could be such a life-saver? But before you go pureeing beets and slathering them on your face, take a look at some of these awesome beet-infused beauty products that will help make the application process a bit easier. Have you tried any products with beets? Let us know in the comments below!
See which beet-infused beauty products you should be using!
For a softer, brighter eye area, this cream by Laura Mercier will do the trick. Not only is it infused with beet root extract, but also mango butter, and vitamins C and E to help fight signs of aging and moisturize.
Laura Mercier Flawless Skin-Eyedration Moisture Eye Creme, $45, nordstrom.com
Your skin isn't the only thing that can benefit from beets — go ahead and use it on your hair, too! This conditioner is infused with beet root to help repair damaged hair and protect against heat.
Fresh Seaberry Revitalizing Conditioner, $26, Sephora.com
Burt's Bees is known for its awesome natural beauty products, and their amazing grapefruit and sugar beet shampoo and conditioner are no exception. Both products do exactly as they say, leaving hair ultra shiny and smooth. They also help get rid of split ends, and who doesn't want that?
Burt's Bees Super Shiny Grapefruit and Sugar Beet Shampoo and Conditioner, $23.95, Amazon.com
Your skin will be getting a real nourishing treat when both shea butter and beet root go to work at perfecting your complexion. Apply underneath your makeup or wear to bed for noticeably smoother, more supple skin.
L'occitane Shea Ultra Gentle Moisturizer, $42, loccitane.com
Beets can be used as a natural DIY for lip and cheek stains, so it only makes sense that it would be the star of Aveda's Lip Shine lip color. The color pay-off is quite sheer, but if you're looking for just a touch of color and shine for a more causal day, then this is your new go-to color.
Aveda Lip Shine, $16, aveda.com
Toner is such a refreshing way to cleanse the skin and get rid of build-up and pollutants. Behold Aubrey's spray-on toner that actually moisturizes for up to eight whole hours, too! The best of both worlds in one bottle.
Aubrey Organics Revitalizing Therapy Toner, $14.94, aubrey-organics.com
Befine actually sells their amazing chamomile and beet lip products as a two-for-one, meaning you get both an exfoliator and serum all in one box of goodness. As imagined, use the exfoliator first to get off any rough, dry skin, then apply the serum for super-smooth lips.
Belips: Lip Exfoliator and Lip Serum Duo Pack, $25, Befine.com
Primer is a girl's best friend, creating the most flawless pore-free canvas for our daily makeup application. What would make this miracle product even better? If it were infused with antioxidants and soothing botanicals. Thank heavens for this amazing primer that does just that. A treatment and a primer all in one? We'll take two!
Laura Geller Beauty Spackle Supercharged Fortified Under Make-Up Primer, $30, laurageller.com