Secret Beauty Ingredient: Beeswax

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

When most people talk about beeswax, it’s usually in relation to a product from Burt’s Bees. We couldn’t live without our lip balm and lotion from Burt’s Bees, but the company that made the beeswax ingredient a household name was really on to something. Besides being an all natural ingredient, beeswax can be used as a protectant, softener and healer on the skin, meaning it’s good for a lot more than the little yellow lip balm we’ve all become familiar with. Other companies have started to catch wind of the benefits of beeswax, so more and more products with these healing effects have come on to the market, and we had to share with you.

Most commonly found in lotions and creams, beeswax is firm and pliable, so it can mold to your skin to protect it in its natural state. Dry, rough skin on feet, elbows, knees and any other trouble areas on your body don’t stand a chance against beeswax. We’ve become enamored with the ingredient, so we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite beeswax products on the market today for all natural skin care. Take a look through our favorite lotions, creams and candles and let us know what you’ll be using beeswax for in the comments below.