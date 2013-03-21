Secret Beauty Ingredient: Beeswax

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
When most people talk about beeswax, it’s usually in relation to a product from Burt’s Bees. We couldn’t live without our lip balm and lotion from Burt’s Bees, but the company that made the beeswax ingredient a household name was really on to something. Besides being an all natural ingredient, beeswax can be used as a protectant, softener and healer on the skin, meaning it’s good for a lot more than the little yellow lip balm we’ve all become familiar with. Other companies have started to catch wind of the benefits of beeswax, so more and more products with these healing effects have come on to the market, and we had to share with you.
Most commonly found in lotions and creams, beeswax is firm and pliable, so it can mold to your skin to protect it in its natural state. Dry, rough skin on feet, elbows, knees and any other trouble areas on your body don’t stand a chance against beeswax. We’ve become enamored with the ingredient, so we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite beeswax products on the market today for all natural skin care. Take a look through our favorite lotions, creams and candles and let us know what you’ll be using beeswax for in the comments below.
Find out which beeswax containing products you need to stock up on now!
No beeswax product round up would be complete without Burt's Bees, and this hand creme from the brand that made beeswax famous works on your hands to hydrate and prevent signs of aging.
(Burt's Bees Beeswax Hand Creme, $8.99, Drugstore.com)
Want a lotion scented with something other than beeswax? Try this lavender lotion from The Naked Bee, an all natural, great smelling moisturizer for all skin types.
(The Naked Bee Lavender Scented Hand and Body Lotion, $15, TheNakedBee.com)
We can get behind just about anything from Dr. Hauschka's skin care line, and we particularly stand by this tinted moisturizer that hydrates your face and evens skin tone.
(Dr. Hauschka's Toned Skin Cream, $39.95, Beauty.com)
For a light, whipped creme that leaves skin feeling hydrated without feeling greasy, go for this creme de la creme from Prestiche.
(Prestiche Creme de la Creme, $49.99, Prestiche.com)
When we talk about total lip repair, we're talking about this Extra Emollient Night Cream from Mary Kay. Slather this on before bedtime and you'll wake up with a fresh pair of lips - we promise.
(Mary Kay Extra Emollient Night Cream, $13, MaryKay.com)
This anti-aging cream from L'Oreal works to repair deep set wrinkles and dry skin overnight, all with the power of beeswax.
(L'Oreal Revitalift Deep Set Wrinkle Repair, $17.99, Drugstore.com)
For a natural candle that burns healthily for you and your environment, beeswax is your best bet.
(Danielle and Company Pure Oats Organic Beeswax and Soy Candle, $30, Drugstore.com)
This soap is all natural, doesn't test on animals and doesn't use harsh ingredients. Simply put, we're obsessed.
(Beeswax Nesti Dante Soap, $5.99, Amazon.com)