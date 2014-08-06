Secret Beauty Ingredient: Basil

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

We love adding a few basil leaves to our favorite pasta dishes to add a dash of color, but who knew that the properties found in basil can actually benefit our skin and hair? After finding this out, we knew we had to share all of basil’s beauty benefits. From eliminating acne and helping to reduce dry scalps, basil can be an amazing beauty product to add to your daily routine.

Properties found in basil oil have been known to tighten skin while also enhancing the tone of your skin. By using a basil infused face mask, skin will look brighter than ever before. These same properties also help with calming redness and frequent acne breakouts. While basil oil can work wonders on our skin, it is also great for our scalp and hair.

The same properties that help to calm redness and acne, help to calm dry skin on our scalps. Many shampoos and conditioners are now adding basil extracts to keep itching of dry skin to a minimum. Applying a light layer of basil oil to dry skin will help reduce it. Basil leaves are packed with anti-bacterial, anti-viral and immune benefiting properties that enhance general and skin health. Because we find these benefits so amazing, we’ve put together a list of eight amazing basil infused products for your to try.

