Secret Beauty Ingredient: Avocado Butter

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Move over, fruits. Avocados are taking main stage. These rich little fruits of a subtropical tree, native to Mexico and South America is upon one of the healthiest fruits of them all and their butter is produced from the richest part—the flesh. While, yes, they contain more fat than many other fruits, they’re packed with more nutrients than you could imagine. Aside from nutrients, they’re full of tons of beneficial vitamins and minerals that are essential in keeping your body healthy. This little magical fruit also helps your body absorb nutrients that are present in other foods with ease.
The butter of an avocado can benefit many parts of your body from skin to hair, not to mention your health. The butter melts with ease and is used in tons of hair and skin products. As for skin, there are literally endless benefits, but here are some of the most important: helps to reduce dark marks, reduces/prevents wrinkles, hydrates and lightens skin tone, can be used as a sunscreen, helps to prevent breakouts and leaves your skin nourished and silky smooth. Dry or hard-to-tame hair will also benefit from this butter because of how rich, nourishing and softening it is.
Since you’re probably dying to use avocado butter now that we’ve showed you just how amazing it is, click through the slideshow above to see some of the products that include the beautiful ingredient!
Many face and body scrubs exfoliate your skin, but tend to leave you dry. Since no one wants to be left with dry skin—especially in the winter—using a body/face scrub with moisturizing properties is ideal. This Ocean Salt is packed to the brim with moisturizing avocado butter to keep your skin hydrated and super smooth after exfoliating. The self-preserving version (shown here) is packed with even more avocado butter than the original making it even softer and more gentle on your skin.
(Ocean Salt - Self Preserving; $21.95-35.95 at lushusa.com)
This body butter is densely packed with only avocado and mango butter. The thing we love about HelloMellow is that they don't dilute their butters with water, whipping or fillers making them pure butters—more hydration for us! This moisturizing butter goes a long way to keep your skin hydrated, regenerated, healed and protected. It will also help with skin conditions such as rashes, dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, burns, sunburns, callouses, dry cuticles, cracked feet and much, much more. You can even use it to tame stray hair and keep it conditioned or as an eye cream. Talk about multi-tasking.
(Rejuvenate Avocado-Mango Body Butter - 2 oz; $20 at johnpaulselects.com)
This hair treatment is meant to be used pre-shampooing. It will help to restore body, shine and manageability to dry and damaged hair. Just grab a generous amount and massage it through your wet hair and scalp. Comb through your scalp to your ends and leave the treatment on for aout 5-20 minutes. Shampoo and rinse afterwards and you'll be left with the most silky and smooth hair you've ever seen. Use this weekly for best results.
(Burt's Bees Hair Treatment Nettles and Rosemary; $8.99 at walgreens.com)
Massage bars can be used to give yourself some hydration or with a partner for a little massage. This beautiful massage bar filled with moisturizing shea, cocoa and avocado butters will brighten up your skin and melt into a soft and luxurious lotion for ultimate hydration. Just heat this baby up by rubbing it between your hands and then massage the butter you're left with all over yourself or someone else!
(Each Peach (And Two's a Pair) Massage Bar; $10.95 at lushusa.com)
Indulgence is basically this body butter's middle name. Formulated with avocado and shea butters, avocado oil, glycerine and conditioning olive and basil extracts, this extra-rich blend of butters and oils will leave your skin incredibly soft and happily glowing. It also contains antioxidant-rich grapeseed oil and is made without added color, mineral oil, parabens phthalates or propylene glycol.
(Avocado, Olive & Basil Skin Nourishing Body Butter; $36 at crabtree-evelyn.com)
If you have dry, frizzy ends, Curly Wurly will truly be magical for you. This shampoo will do wonders to keep unruly and seriously out-of-control hair soft, shiny and bouncy. It's packed full of coconut and coconut oil with amazing hand mashed avocado butter that helps to hydrate, add shine and get rid of pesky frizz. Say goodbye to the frizz!
(Curly Wurly Shampoo; $25.95 at lushusa.com)