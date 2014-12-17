Secret Beauty Ingredient: Avocado Butter

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Move over, fruits. Avocados are taking main stage. These rich little fruits of a subtropical tree, native to Mexico and South America is upon one of the healthiest fruits of them all and their butter is produced from the richest part—the flesh. While, yes, they contain more fat than many other fruits, they’re packed with more nutrients than you could imagine. Aside from nutrients, they’re full of tons of beneficial vitamins and minerals that are essential in keeping your body healthy. This little magical fruit also helps your body absorb nutrients that are present in other foods with ease.

The butter of an avocado can benefit many parts of your body from skin to hair, not to mention your health. The butter melts with ease and is used in tons of hair and skin products. As for skin, there are literally endless benefits, but here are some of the most important: helps to reduce dark marks, reduces/prevents wrinkles, hydrates and lightens skin tone, can be used as a sunscreen, helps to prevent breakouts and leaves your skin nourished and silky smooth. Dry or hard-to-tame hair will also benefit from this butter because of how rich, nourishing and softening it is.

