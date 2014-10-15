Secret Beauty Ingredient: Apple

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Since we’re deep into fall, we thought what better way to dive headfirst into autumn than with some seasonal beauty products? Apple picking and apple treats are fall staples, so if you’re an apple fanatic yourself, you’ll be happy to know that apples can be found in a number of beauty products, too.
They say that an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but in the case of these beauty products, they also help keep skin and hair looking fabulous. Check out some of our favorite apple-infused products in the gallery above.
An apple a day keeps the dermatologist away.
For an at-home spa peel, try this delcious green apple peel that exfoliates, brightens, and firms skin. An added bonus: it's a sensitive formula, so if your skin doesn't take well to regular peels, you may find that this is your new favorite product.
(Juice Beauty Green Apple Peel Sensitive, $39, juicebeauty.com)
This gentle exfoliator removes dead skin and dry patches, helping the pores to appear smaller, and skin to look more radiant.
(Origins Modern Friction Nature's Gentle Dermabrasion, $39.50, Sephora.com)
For days when your skin is feeling dull and lifeless, apply a small amount of MAC's Strobe Cream for an instant refresher. Infused with vitamins and green tea, your skin will get a serious boost.
(MAC Strobe Cream, $33, Maccosmetics.com)
You work hard all day long, so why not try a product that works while you're sleeping to help your skin feel soft and supple? This overnight cream helps reduce the look of fine lines and restores elasticity to the skin. Hello fountain of youth!
(Algenist Overnight Restorative Cream, $90, Sephora.com)
Apple cider has a ton of beauty benefits, with clarifying powers being one of them. This shampoo helps make your hair and scalp look healthy and clean.
(Fekkai Apple Cider Shampoo, $20, Ulta.com)
"Delicious" is a perfectly fitting word to describe this amazing smelling perfume, with hints of apple, flowers, and sandalwood.
(DKNY Be Delicious, $68, Sephora.com)
This apple and ginger-infused conditioner provides deep moisture while also leaving your hair looking thicker and fuller. Not to mention, your hair will also smell like apple pie—we'll take a dozen!
(Desert Essence Conditioner, Thickening for Fine Hair, Green Apple & Ginger, $8.99, Drugstore.com)
In an interview with Vogue, Michelle Obama explained that she turns to the extract from the stem cells of the rare Uttwiler Sptlauber apple to achieve her youthful look. While this serum from Indie Lee is expensive, the Swiss apple extract is said to reduce wrinkles and "preserve a youthful appearance". If the ingredient is good enough for the First Lady, we're willing to give it a shot!
(Indie Lee Swiss Apple Facial Serum, $130, Beautylish.com)