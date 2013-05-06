Secret Beauty Ingredient: Almonds

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Almonds are known to be one of the healthiest of the nut family for your body, but also are surprisingly found in a lot of our beauty products. Most of the time they are used in the form of almond oil, which has some serious benefits for your skin, hair, and body. What makes this oil different is that it is very absorbent and rich in vitamin E, magnesium, calcium, and vitamin D. This works well for all skin types and is a great treatment for dry skin too. It also can improve skin complexions, delay the aging process, soothe irritation, lighten dark circles, and was found to prove chapped lips and rashes.

As far as hair goes, without weighing your hair down almonds will work wonders. It will prevent breakage, encourage growth, add shine, all while nourishing and smoothing cuticles of hair.