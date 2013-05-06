Secret Beauty Ingredient: Almonds

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Almonds are known to be one of the healthiest of the nut family for your body, but also are surprisingly found in a lot of our beauty products. Most of the time they are used in the form of almond oil, which has some serious benefits for your skin, hair, and body. What makes this oil different is that it is very absorbent and rich in vitamin E, magnesium, calcium, and vitamin D. This works well for all skin types and is a great treatment for dry skin too. It also can improve skin complexions, delay the aging process, soothe irritation, lighten dark circles, and was found to prove chapped lips and rashes.
As far as hair goes, without weighing your hair down almonds will work wonders. It will prevent breakage, encourage growth, add shine, all while nourishing and smoothing cuticles of hair. Be sure to go nutty about this slideshow and after clicking through, let us know in the comments below which product you’re most excited to try!
Start using almond products in your beauty routine and you'll love the results!
These hand cremes work to treat hands and make them feel soft as ever without a greasy feel. Using almond oil, your hands will feel soothed and refreshed and definitely not oily.
L'Occitane Almond Hand Cream Set, $20 usa.loccitane.com
With all the benefits of almond oil for your hair, a conditioner including it can only be amazing. Working to keep hair soft and protect against breakage, this product is perfect for a beach day, where hair can be left brittle.
Wen By Chaz Dean Sweet Almond Mint Cleansing Conditioner, $32 sephora.com
First off all, with almond and cookie in the name, you know it has to be good. This product leaves skin feeling hydrated and youthful, and the scent clearly makes it a must.
Carol's Daughter Almond Cookie Body Collection, $13.50-21.50 sephora.com
This highlighting products gives skin a radiant feel and leaving behind a natural, pinkish looking highlight. With almond oil as an ingredient, skin will be super soft and supple.
Benefit Girl Meets Pearl, $30 sephora.com
This precious blend of oils, including almond, grape seed, cranberry seed, camellia seed, and sea berry, are packed with rich omegas. This will help skin to maintain a youthful and refreshed appearance.
Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil, $50 sephora.com
This cleanser is packed with benefits, such as removing makeup and skin impurities while leaving the skin with some deep hydration effects. With ingredients including almond, sunflower seed and grape seed oil, it renews every layer of the skin. It has a non-greasy texture which is perfect for the warm weather.
Josie Maran Argan Cleansing Oil, $32 sephora.com
This concentrated blend of cutting-edge actives, botanicals, and skin-rejuvenating vitamins, including almond oil, for the delicate lip area works to heal the lips while leaving them super hydrated.
Hourglass N 28 Lip Treatment oil, $42 sephora.com
This skincare detox system will transform your skin in a total of five days. Using ingredients such as almonds, jojoba oil, and avocado oil, your skin will look as radiant as ever.
Tarte Amazonian Clay Skin Detox System, $38 sephora.com
This concentrated cream literally melts into the skin. Using almond oil and other ingredients, this cream amps up the skin's ability to recharge and rehydrate during the nightly repair process. When you awake, skin will look and feel healthier by plumping fine lines and improving tone and texture.
Bobbi Brown Hydrating Intense Eye Cream, $60 sephora.com
This soothing, creamy almond oil and coconut oil shower smoothie is used to gently cleanse and care for dry, irritated skin. You're left with skin that is moisturized and soft to the touch.
Lush Creamed Almond And Coconut Smoothie, $21.95 lushusa.com