Secret Beauty Ingredient: Algae (Seaweed)

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
In many beauty products lately, we have been finding that seaweed or algae is a vital ingredient. Seaweed is not only a part of our delicious sushi rolls, but can also play a major role in beauty. Rich in vitamins and minerals, the wonder from the sea can strengthen hair, improve moisture levels in skin, be used as an exfoliant, has an anti-inflammatory effect and more. Algae is rich in iodine and for many years was used for baths for its cleansing and exfoliating properties.
From shampoo to face masks, seaweed has magical components. It takes all impurities out from your hair, skin, and body and replenishes with a strong force of vitamins and minerals. When used in hair care products, the scalp becomes stronger and is nourished from root to tip. Algae is also good for acne prone skin by exfoliating dead skin and blocking pores from being clogged. Grab yourself a california roll and flip through the slide to find the perfect product with algae for you!
Find Out About More Secret Beauty Ingredients On Beauty High:
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Ginseng
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Grapefruit
Secret Beauty Ingredient: Champagne
Find out which products you need to stock up on that are secretly (or not-so-secretly!) containing seaweed!
This silky overnight cream is made with no oil or pore-clogging ingredients. Nourishing, mineral-rich seaweed restores vitality to dehydrated skin. This product is for all skin types, even acne prone.
Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream, $20 nordstrom.com
This seaweed facial wash is a mild, oil-free, and highly foaming cleansing gel that deep cleanses pores and rinses away access oils, makeup, impurities and daily grime.
The Body Shop Seaweed Facial Cleanser, $10.20 thebodyshop.com
This shampoo leaves hair feeling clean, but not stripped, and adds a weightless bounce. The seaweed feeds the hair at its roots making for a happy and healthy scalp.
Bumble and Bumble Seaweed Shampoo, $21 sephora.com
This mask is formulated with algae to boost natural collagen levels with high levels of antioxidants. This mask also rids any signs of free-radicals.
Origins Drink Up Mask, $23 sephora.com
This CC cream is formulated with red seaweed to naturally prime the skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines.
Lorac CC Cream, $28 sephora.com
This retinol night cream has seaweed extract used to rehydrate the skin by locking in moisture and giving you a healthy complexion.
Kate Somerville RetAsphere 2 in 1 Night Cream, $85 sephora.com
This powder is used to eliminate unwanted shine, evens the skin, and sets foundation for all-day wear. Seaweed extract is used to keep skin healthy and keep it moisturized all day long.
Too Faced Absolutely Invisible Translucent Pressed Powder, $27 sephora.com
This solid shampoo uses algae to untangle your locks root to tip while leaving them super shiny and soft.
Lush Seanik Solid Shampoo, $11.95 lushusa.com