Secret Beauty Ingredient: Algae (Seaweed)

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

In many beauty products lately, we have been finding that seaweed or algae is a vital ingredient. Seaweed is not only a part of our delicious sushi rolls, but can also play a major role in beauty. Rich in vitamins and minerals, the wonder from the sea can strengthen hair, improve moisture levels in skin, be used as an exfoliant, has an anti-inflammatory effect and more. Algae is rich in iodine and for many years was used for baths for its cleansing and exfoliating properties.

From shampoo to face masks, seaweed has magical components. It takes all impurities out from your hair, skin, and body and replenishes with a strong force of vitamins and minerals. When used in hair care products, the scalp becomes stronger and is nourished from root to tip. Algae is also good for acne prone skin by exfoliating dead skin and blocking pores from being clogged. Grab yourself a california roll and flip through the slide to find the perfect product with algae for you!

