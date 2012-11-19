Secret Beauty Ingredient: Acai

Often times, we purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding the secret beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

With all of the chemicals that go into beauty products, it’s always refreshing when we find a natural ingredient on the back of a bottle. Acai berries have been popping up everywhere lately from bottled drinks to cosmetics. The main benefit of acai is the anti-aging and antioxidant properties, both of which are incredibly desirable in beauty products. This secret ingredient is typically found in skin creams, shampoos and conditioners, and these products make for a youthful glow when acai is involved. We’ve put together a list of our favorite products containing acai to help you navigate the world of anti-aging, antioxidant items. Our only warning: most of the ingredient lists on these products read like snack menus.