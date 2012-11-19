Secret Beauty Ingredient: Acai

Often times, we purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding the secret beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
With all of the chemicals that go into beauty products, it’s always refreshing when we find a natural ingredient on the back of a bottle. Acai berries have been popping up everywhere lately from bottled drinks to cosmetics. The main benefit of acai is the anti-aging and antioxidant properties, both of which are incredibly desirable in beauty products. This secret ingredient is typically found in skin creams, shampoos and conditioners, and these products make for a youthful glow when acai is involved. We’ve put together a list of our favorite products containing acai to help you navigate the world of anti-aging, antioxidant items. Our only warning: most of the ingredient lists on these products read like snack menus.
This skin cleanser pairs acai with milk, making for a completely soothing experience for your face.
(Sunday Riley Charisma Creme Cleanser, $45, sephora.com)
This shampoo has acai berry, avocado, and argan oil, which means it's essentially a smoothie for your hair. Afterwards, your strands will be shiny and frizz-free.
(Organix Nutritional Acai Berry Avocado Shampoo, $6.99, drugstore.com)
If your nails have been suffering from an overload of nail art, try this growth formula with acai berry to help your dry, brittle nails.
(NutraNail Growth Treatment, $5.99, drugstore.com)
Looking for a new tooth care routine? Try this mouthwash with acai berry, packed with antioxidants to keep your mouth clean.
(VitaCare MultiCare Freshness Mouthwash, $4.79, drugstore.com)
Keep your skin extra hydrated at night with this night creme.
(Skin Organics Vanilla Acai Youth Night Creme, $36, drugstore.com)
Between the acai and gogi berries in this face mask, you're face will be covered with anti-aging and antioxidant benefits.
(Pangea Organics Facial Mask, $34.99, drugstore.com)
If you love a good facial peel, but don't have the budget to head to the salon once a week, this at-home kit is ideal. The benefits? Reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, and uneven skin tone.
(Brazilian Peel, $78, sephora.com)
This brown sugar fragrance uses the scent of acai instead of the anti-aging qualities.
(Fresh Brown Sugar Eau de Parfum Spray, $38, sephora.com)