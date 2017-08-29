StyleCaster
The 10 Best Hair Products to Refresh Second-Day Curls

by
Every curly girl knows that curls have a life of their own. Even if you take good care of them and show each ringlet love, they’re bound to defy you. Don’t believe me? Try using the same hair product for years, and I promise you, one day your curls won’t react the same way. It’s inevitable.

That’s why I often avoid perfection on day one and look to second- and third-day curls for best results. My process is simple: First, I detangle my super-curly hair with a pre-shampoo. Next, I co-wash, and then I apply a deep conditioner and finally, a leave-in conditioner.

It’s pretty easy to follow, but there’s a catch. Sometimes after day two and three, my curls can look rather dehydrated and dull. So, I use refreshers to give them life, ultimately making magic happen.

Ahead, check out my favorite leave-in conditioners and sprays that effortlessly refresh second and third-day curls.

AG Hair Fast Food Leave On Conditioner

AG Hair Fast Food Leave On Conditioner, $55; at Ulta

Photo: AG
Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer

Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer, $25; at Aveda

Photo: Aveda
Bb.Curl Pre-Style/Re-Style Primer

Bb.Curl Pre-Style/Re-Style Primer, $28; at Bumble and bumble

Photo: Bumble and bumble
Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Combing Crème

Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Combing Crème, $10; at Target

Photo: Carol's Daughter
Ouidad Mongongo Oil Multi-Use Curl Treatment

Ouidad Mongongo Oil Multi-Use Curl Treatment, $38; at Sephora

Photo: Ouidad
OGX Hydrate + Defrizz Kukuí Oil Frizz Defying Curl Cream

OGX Hydrate + Defrizz Kukuí Oil Frizz Defying Curl Cream, $7.99; at Ulta

Photo: OGX
John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl-Perfecting Spray

John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl-Perfecting Spray, $6.99; at Ulta

Photo: John Frieda
Dove Quench Absolute Supreme Crème Serum

Dove Quench Absolute Supreme Crème Serum, $5.99; at Target

 

Photo: Dove
Tigi Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier

Tigi Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier, $19; at Ulta

Photo: Tigi
Vernon Francois PURE~FRO Moisture Spray

Vernon Francois PURE~FRO Moisture Spray, $32; at Sephora

Photo: Vernon Francois

