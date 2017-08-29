The 10 Best Hair Products to Refresh Second-Day Curls

Every curly girl knows that curls have a life of their own. Even if you take good care of them and show each ringlet love, they’re bound to defy you. Don’t believe me? Try using the same hair product for years, and I promise you, one day your curls won’t react the same way. It’s inevitable.
That’s why I often avoid perfection on day one and look to second- and third-day curls for best results. My process is simple: First, I detangle my super-curly hair with a pre-shampoo. Next, I co-wash, and then I apply a deep conditioner and finally, a leave-in conditioner.
It’s pretty easy to follow, but there’s a catch. Sometimes after day two and three, my curls can look rather dehydrated and dull. So, I use refreshers to give them life, ultimately making magic happen.
Ahead, check out my favorite leave-in conditioners and sprays that effortlessly refresh second and third-day curls.
AG Hair Fast Food Leave On Conditioner
AG Hair Fast Food Leave On Conditioner, $55; at Ulta
Photo:
AG
Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer
Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer, $25; at Aveda
Photo:
Aveda
Bb.Curl Pre-Style/Re-Style Primer
Photo:
Bumble and bumble
Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Combing Crème
Carol's Daughter Hair Milk Combing Crème, $10; at Target
Photo:
Carol's Daughter
Ouidad Mongongo Oil Multi-Use Curl Treatment
Ouidad Mongongo Oil Multi-Use Curl Treatment, $38; at Sephora
Photo:
Ouidad
OGX Hydrate + Defrizz Kukuí Oil Frizz Defying Curl Cream
OGX Hydrate + Defrizz Kukuí Oil Frizz Defying Curl Cream, $7.99; at Ulta
Photo:
OGX
John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl-Perfecting Spray
John Frieda Frizz Ease Dream Curls Curl-Perfecting Spray, $6.99; at Ulta
Photo:
John Frieda
Dove Quench Absolute Supreme Crème Serum
Dove Quench Absolute Supreme Crème Serum, $5.99; at Target
Photo:
Dove
Tigi Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier
Tigi Catwalk Curls Rock Amplifier, $19; at Ulta
Photo:
Tigi
Vernon Francois PURE~FRO Moisture Spray
Vernon Francois PURE~FRO Moisture Spray, $32; at Sephora
Photo:
Vernon Francois