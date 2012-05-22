How To Get The Season’s Hottest New ‘Do: The Modern Pompadour

For our latest “Ask An Expert, Be An Expert” series, we’ve teamed up with haircare experts Sebastian Professional and their stylist design team to help find solutions for your biggest coif-related dilemmas. From how-to advice on getting the perfect blowout at home to fighting annoying hair frizz, Sebastian Professional has all the answers you need to create infinite possibilities with your own lovely locks.

Sebastian Professional stylist Anthony Cole takes us through a few steps to answer a question that a few of you fearless innovators may have recently been asking yourself: I love the look of the new, modern pompadour, but how can I get it myself?

To get one of the hottest ‘dos of the season, be sure to follow Anthony’s tips and tricks in the video above!



Step 1: Take a section of hair from the top and pin it to the top of the head. Take the rest of the hair and gently pin it out of the way.

Step 2: Take down the top section of hair and apply a dollop of Sebastian Professional Mousse Forte to the roots of the dry hair for strong hold that stays soft to the touch.

Step 3: With a medium-sized round brush blow-dry the hair starting at the front.

Step 4: Separate the hair into three sections, with horizontal parts and slightly backcomb the hair.

Step 5: Take the entire top section of the hair and lightly brush over the top without brushing the tease out of the hair.

Step 6: For brushable humidity resistance hold, spray the hair with Sebastian Professional Re-Shaper.

Step 7: Wrap the hair around your finger and use pins to fasten the hair from the back in sections, weaving the sections together.

Step 8: Finish off with Sebastian Professional Re-Shaper.

Model: Kim Daunais, MUSE

Makeup Artist: Achelle Dunaway

